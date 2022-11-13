HomeSearch

“That S*cks Big…”: MMA World Including Joe Rogan & Max Holloway Goes in Meltdown As Frankie Edgar Retires After ‘Heartbreaking’ KO Loss at UFC 281

Afnan Chougle
|Published 13/11/2022

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Chris Gutierrez (blue gloves) is knocked out by Frankie Edgar during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC 281, headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira middleweight title fight, took place inside Madison Square Garden, New York today. The event saw many action-packed fights that entertained the fans. However, the bantamweight bout between former champion Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez was a hard site for fans to watch.

The two-time UFC champion entered the cage for one last time against Chris Gutierrez on the main card of UFC 281. Edgar, who was already 0-3 in his last three fights, didn’t see much success at UFC 281.

‘El Guapo’, who was undefeated in his last four fights, landed a vicious knee on Edgar’s temple, knocking him out cold in the second minute of the very first round. This was the 30th time Edgar entered the MMA octagon and certainly not the outcome he expected.

Final Result- Chris Gutierrez defeated Frankie Edgar via knockout in the first round.

Fans and UFC stars react to KO loss of Frankie Edgar at UFC 281

‘The Answer’ has had an exceptional MMA career. He has entertained the fight fans for over 15 years with his amazing performances. Edgar has won over some of the notable names in the combat world, including Charles Oliveira, BJ Penn, Urijah Faber, and more.

However, in his later years, Edgar didn’t fare well in his fights. The two-time UFC champion saw a rough phase after a title fight loss in 2019 against Max Holloway. Since then, Edgar has won only one fight. Now, after a three-fight skid and a brutal loss in the last bout, the legendary fighter called it a career inside the Madison Square Garden.

Even the veteran UFC color commentator Joe Rogan seemed a bit unhappy about the results, as it resonated from his words during commentating. Check out how fans reacted to the fight below:

What is your reaction to Frankie Edgar’s last performance?

