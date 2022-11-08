UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira – Date, Time, Fight Card, Live Stream, Broadcast Channel, and Tickets

For the uninitiated, UFC 281 is a phenomenal pay-per-view, that is right on our doorsteps. The promotion will be paying Madison Square Garden a visit once again, as they do so annually.

And boy, oh boy, do they have an extravagant night of fights in store for us!

The main event will see reigning, defending and undisputed UFC 185lbs champion, Israel Adesanya, welcome his adversary, Alex Perreira to the big leagues when he defends his throne against him.

The pair have had a profound history to put it mildly, where ‘Izzy’ was knocked out at the hands of ‘Poatan’. ‘The Last Stylebender’ will no doubt seek to avenge his loss to the Brazilian.

Perreira’s dynamite left hook will definitely look to cause Adesanya trouble. However, it’s been six years since their last encounter. The Nigerian-Kiwi has catapulted his game to a different dimension right now.

With the Middleweight title hanging in the balance, the two kickboxers will look to make a statement. Do not expect this to go past two rounds at the latest!

Also read: “F*ck the Belt” – Israel Adesanya Says Beating Alex Pereira Is Top Goal Ahead of UFC 281

Strawweight championship of the world!

The co-main event will see two-time UFC Strawweight champion Carla Esparza face former UFC Strawweight champion of the world, Weili Zhang!

Zhang’s incredible grappling and her superlative striking means, Esparza will have a tough task ahead of her to nullify Zhang’s offense. Esparza in her own right is a phenomenal wrestler, but against someone as well-versed as Zhang Weili, the American will have no room for error.

Nevertheless, the contest could prove to be a barn burner.

Also read: WATCH: Israel Adesanya Vows To Defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 280 by Channeling His Inner Floyd Mayweather

Michael Chandler returns to the ‘Mecca’ against Dustin Poirier!

‘Iron’ Mike Chandler will once again keep himself active when he takes on Dustin Poirier, in a highly anticipated lightweight bout. The victor could emerge as a potential number-one contender for an upcoming title bout against the new lightweight king, Islam Makhachev!

Poirier’s crisp boxing will be on display once again. Chandler will have to most certainly utilize his wrestling to reign supreme. Although, do not count out the striking of Michael Chandler, who has put every opponent he has faced in the UFC so far in trouble.

With Poirier and Chandler both vying for the next title shot, the outcome could have grave implications for the winner, but also for the loser, who might just drop at the back of a long queue.

Frankie Edgar’s retirement!

Last but not least, former 155lbs champion, Frankie Edgar will be competing in what will be his final fight in the sport. Edgar has been a true ambassador of the sport, displaying and promoting immense respect each and every time he competes.

‘The Answer’ has competed against the who’s who in the promotion. He has picked up victories across three weight classes, in the lightweight, featherweight, and bantamweight divisions. An absolute legend of the game!

Dan Hooker is slated for a return as well with a return to lightweight impending for the ‘Hangman’, against Claudio Puelles. Could we see the Kiwi return to his winning ways? Only time will tell.

UFC 281 Fight Card!

Preliminary card:

Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano

Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann

Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann

Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman

Main Card:

Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles

Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez

Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler

Carla Esparza (C) vs Weili Zhang- UFC Strawweight championship of the world!

MAIN EVENT: Israel Adesanya (C) vs Alex Perreira- UFC Middleweight championship of the world!

What time is UFC 281?

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, United States

Date: 12th November 2022

Early Prelims start time: 6 PM EST

Prelims Start time: 8 PM EST

Main Card Start time: 10 PM EST

Where can you watch and buy tickets for UFC 281?

If you are in the US, you can watch UFC 281 on ESPN Plus for $74.99. However, you can get the Pay Per View and an entire year of ESPN Plus for $99.98. This subscription will renew at $69.99 for your second year and also includes the Main Preliminary fights. You can catch the Early Prelims on UFC FightPass, at $9.99 per month.

UFC Fans in UK and Australia can watch the pay per view live on BT Sport Box Office for £19.95 and on Kayo for $54.95 AUD.

If you are in Canada, you can catch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and main prelims on TSN and RDS. The Main Card is available for viewing through various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

Stadium tickets for UFC 281 Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira are available via the official UFC website. Online viewers can also download the UFC app on their mobile phones or other digital devices and purchase tickets online via the UFC Fight Pass or through the ESPN+ app.

Also read: When Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski Outwrestled Middleweight Israel Adesanya!

Click here for more UFC News