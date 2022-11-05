WATCH: Israel Adesanya Vows To Defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 280 by Channeling His Inner Floyd Mayweather

Israel Adesanya is an all-time great 185lbs martial artist. His decorated resume, which includes victories over Anderson Silva and Yoel Romero, amongst many other reputable names speaks for itself.

For the uninitiated, there is a long-standing history between the Brazilian and Nigerian Kiwi. With UFC 281 on the cards, Israel Adesanya is slated to defend his coveted Middleweight crown against a well-established adversary, Alex Perriera.

Speaking prior to their bout, Adesanya made some riveting comments about his upcoming contest, which could potentially have some grave implications for the 33-year-old.

Adesanya stated-

“There was a talk on facetime, when he (Mayweather) fought Pacquiao, he said go from, the seat from every round, he always just thought like forget every other fight, if there’s ever a fight I have to win, it’s this one, this one. I feel that, i feel that..felt that. Me right now, if there’s ever a fight I have to win, it’s this one.”

It has been Adesanya’s destiny to once again face his nemesis!

Israel Adesanya and his persistent foe, Alex Perreira!

Perreira and Adesanya share a history like none other, that dates back more than half a decade. ‘Poatan’ and ‘Izzy’ have competed twice prior to their imminent encounter that’s scheduled to take place in less than ten days.

‘Poatan’ has stood tall on both occasions. Winning one by decision, and the other, via a highlight reel knockout that still echoes loud through the martial arts spectrum five years later.

‘The Last Stylebender’ has successfully defended his title five times since unifying the belt. When he knocked out former UFC Middleweight champion Robert Whitaker, four years ago in Perth, Australia.

Having accomplished plenty in combat sports, the 33-year-old is still hungry to enhance his portfolio within the game. Adesanya has never been one to shy away from a challenge.

UFC 281!

The Kiwi is now slated to defend his throne against a familiar foe in Alex Perreira. The two will close out Madison Square Garden in a five-round battle.

The co-main event will see Carla Esparza defend her newly acquired Strawweight title in another five-round clash against former UFC Strawweight champion, Weile Zhang.

A sensational lightweight skirmish awaits us, with Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler competing against each other. The winner will most certainly solidify their claim for another title shot

The former UFC Lightweight champion has seen his calling and will be competing in a retirement bout against up-and-comer Chris Gutierrez. Au revoir, Frankie! Thanks for the memories!

