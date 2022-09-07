Unearthed: Rare Pictures of Khamzat Chimaev With No Beard Viral Before the Nate Diaz Fight at UFC 279

Rare old pictures of the UFC welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev without his signature beard are making rounds on the internet before one of the biggest fights of his UFC career. Here’s a look at those photos.

Khamzat Chimaev has made a mark in the welterweight division of UFC by winning back-to-back fights since his debut in the promotion. Chimaev aka ‘The Lone Wolf’ is known for his fearless personality and ferocious fighting style in the MMA world.

Besides those attributes, the 28-year-old has a signature beard that he carries ever since he entered the UFC. However, many wonder how would ‘Borz’ look without his beard.

The Russian-born fighter uploaded a picture of himself from his early years without his facial hair back in April on Instagram. He captioned the post “2013,” which means the picture is from the time when Chimaev competed in freestyle wrestling championships in Sweden.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khamzat Chimaev (@khamzat_chimaev)

In the photo, the now UFC star appears sculpted. Many stars, including his best friend/ UFC fighter Darren Till and former Manchester United forward, liked the picture.

A Reddit user uploaded another similar picture of Chimaev without his beard. The image appears to be from his Brave CF years, a well-known MMA organization.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz: What’s on the line

In his sixth UFC bout, the Russian-born Swedish fighter will take on one of the biggest names in the sport, Nate Diaz. This welterweight bout will headline UFC 279 inside T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on 10th September 2022.

‘Borz’ is currently undefeated in his UFC career. He also stands number three on the welterweight roster. Thus, there is a high chance he will get a title shot if he gets through Diaz. Or might be just one win away from the welterweight gold.

Meanwhile, for Diaz, it is the last fight on his UFC contract. He might not renew it and depart from the promotion after this. He has earned a name as the ‘gangster’ of the UFC. The Stockton slugger, who is also a fan favorite, is into this bout with his legacy on the line. Thus, it is an important match for both combatants.

What are your thoughts about this fight? Who do you guys think will win?

