Unimpressed by Dillon Danis’ Skills, Ex-UFC Star Laughs at His Preparation for KSI Showdown

Former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis just posted a video of himself hitting the pads for his upcoming bout against KSI on the 29th of March. Danis looks sincere but not everyone is impressed; least of all former UFC middleweight title contender Darren Till.

Danis last fought against Logan Paul in October 2o23. Logan dominated the fight, often making Danis look amateurish. However, the fight came to an early conclusion after Danis tried to lock in a guillotine on Logan during the final round. Security had to enter the ring to protect the YouTuber after the Danis’ foul play.

But now as Danis tries to redeem himself against Logan’s PRIME co-founder, KSI, he is being trolled again. Fans are responding to his video with comments like “Terrible. Hope the other guy can’t box either“. Till, meanwhile, is just sitting at home, staring at the footage and laughing.

Till and Danis have been exchanging online barbs for a few months ago. Unsurprisingly, Danis started it when he made fun of Till for boxing Anthony Taylor at a Misfits event. Danis had replied to a picture of Till showing off his toned physique for the fight and mocked the mixed martial artist for falling off in his career.

Claiming that the Taylor fight used to be beneath him, Danis had said,

“6 main events in the UFC to boxing Anthony Taylor”

Till, never one to take one on the chin and go to sleep, responded by pointing out that Danis was using a lot of big words for someone who couldn’t even make it to the UFC.

6 main events in the UFC… say it again my friend. Say the words in which ur name will never be said along side… 6 main events in the place you can’t get… — DT (@darrentill2) January 6, 2025

Danis has actually been involved in a UFC main event in the past. As a matter of fact, he was unwittingly a part of one of the monumental moments in UFC history

Danis’s fight with Khabib

Remember, when Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped the cage after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229? Guess who he was jumping at?

That’s right! Danis! While Khabib later clarified that the only reason he jumped him was because the rest of Conor’s camp was too old to fight him, Danis still managed to gain a poor reputation in the industry. He has since made things worse for himself by publicly trolling fighters and their families, thus gaining a poor reputation in the industry.

And of course, trying to choke out Logan in a boxing match didn’t help his case. There were some rumors that he might join the UFC, but bossman Dana White made it crystal clear that he wasn’t touching this case with a 10-ft pole!

Appearing on the Full Send Podcast in 2023, White had claimed that while it was nothing personal with Danis, trouble seemed to follow him everywhere. Justifying not wanting to sign Danis, White had added,

“We can’t have that stuff going on here. A lot of people will see when guys get into it on stage or something starts to happen, they’re like ‘Oh, they must love this’ or whatever. No. No, we don’t love it. We don’t need that s*** to sell fights…The athletic commission goes crazy and people start getting fined and they come after us. It’s our job to keep that s*** under control.”

Danis has since been sitting on the sidelines waiting to fight someone inside a ring for a change. Hopefully, for him, he can prove his critics wrong and deliver a solid performance against KSI.