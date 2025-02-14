‘By December’: Ex-UFC Star Boldy Vows to Knock Out Jake Paul, KSI, and Tommy Fury in Boxing

Celebrity boxing has always been a spectacle, with names like Jake Paul, KSI, and Tommy Fury leading the charge. Whether you love them or hate them, there’s no denying that these three have carved out a massive presence in the boxing scene. Enter Darren Till, a former UFC standout who is now setting his sights on fixing pugilism.

In his last fight, Till put on a masterclass against Anthony Taylor, securing a win that showcased his striking prowess. He may be the new kid on the block for boxing but having main evented multiple PPVs for UFC, he’s used to the limelight. The former UFC middleweight contender now wants to shine it on the fans and get rid of these three boxers by the end of 2025 in December.

Till took to Twitter to make his intentions crystal clear and said,

“By December I will have knocked KSI, Jake Paul & Tommy Fury out & we’ll all be done with the circus. You are all welcome!”

By December I will have knocked KSi, Jake Paul & Tommy Fury out & we’ll all be done with the circus.

You are all welcome! — DT (@darrentill2) February 13, 2025

That’s a bold claim, but hey, this is combat sports, where confidence is half the battle. While some might see this as wishful thinking, others might argue that Till, with his extensive striking experience, could actually pose a real threat to these guys.

In fact, the only one of these three boxers who could pose a threat to him is Tommy. But he is too afraid of Till using MMA moves on him during the match and thus wants nothing to do with the scouser.

Besides, securing fights with all three by December seems like a logistical nightmare. Negotiations, contracts, and timing will all play a factor. Not to mention, each of these fighters has their own agendas and matchups they are chasing. Also, it’s not just celebrity boxers that want a piece of Till .

Before he tries to fight the big-money matches, he might have to get his hands dirty with a former UFC champion.

Luke vs. Till

Rockhold, former UFC middleweight champion, has expressed interest in stepping into the boxing ring with Till. Rockhold, in an interview with Ariel Helwani, expressed his interest in venturing into boxing and the first opponent that popped up was Till,

“I think Darren Till is f***ing great. I’d love to swing and test myself against someone like that.”

While Rockhold remains open to other opponents, including Viddal Riley, he emphasized the importance of being fully prepared,

“We’ll see who else. I mean, Viddal Riley, I still like that fight, honestly. Give me eight weeks, give me 10 weeks when I’m healthy for an eight-round boxing match,”

Rockhold has been recovering from a back injury but is eager to return once he’s in peak condition. He has been exploring different options since stepping away from the UFC but nothing has really brought him too much success.

He will be hoping to turn the tides in his favor as Till has done by getting into the celebrity boxing scene.