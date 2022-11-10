HomeSearch

Watch: Nelk Boys and 6ix9ine Celebrated Like Crazy After Islam Makhachev Beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Supriyo Chatterji
|Thu Nov 10 2022

Nelk Boys 6ix9ine UFC 280

Nelk Boys and 6ix9ine at UFC 280
Credits: Twitter

UFC 280 Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira was one of the biggest nights of the year. And when Makhachev took Oliveira down, the crowd erupted in jubilant celebration. Among the tons of stars at the event were some young media personalities as well. And they had some of the more outlandish celebrations in the crowd.

The Nelk boys, known for their several brands but most notably prank videos, vlogs, and their brand Full Send Entertainment, were ringside during the event. Also with them was rapper 6ix9nine famous for his aggressive rapping style and numerous celebrity feuds.

When the final moment came in the fight, both the Nelk boys and 6ix9ine erupted in celebration like we rarely see. It showcases why they are considered one of the most notable faces for young people in North America.

A video of their celebration antics was tweeted by a Twitter account named General Usman. It had the caption: Nelk boys and 6ix9ine reaction to Islam beating Charles Oliveira. Check it out yourself:

Who Are the Nelk Boys and Do They Know Islam Makhachev?

The Nelk boys achieved fame from YouTube where they have been putting up their videos since 2010. Their most popular videos are from their YouTube podcast show called Full Send Podcast.

The show has had some well-known guests including Donald Trump, Mike Tyson, Elon Musk, Andrew Tate and others. They also had Khabib Nurmagomedov on there and the boys have a close relationship with Dana White.

Clearly, the Nelk boys have a lot of love for MMA and Islam Makhachev in particular. Fans of the UFC and their work might get to see them ringside in the future too.

Click here for more UFC News

 

 

 

About the author
Supriyo Chatterji

Supriyo Chatterji

Supriyo Chatterji is a UFC author at The SportsRush. He has been involved with UFC and MMA for over a decade. He started off as a fan and joined up with the Sports Rush in 2022. He also practices MMA and has a keen interest in combat/contact sports in general. He personally thinks Anderson Silva, Fedor Emilianenko, and Robbie Lawler are the GOATS of MMA. Supriyo also likes Joe Rogan and frequently watches JRE. He is also an avid gamer and plans to develop an Indie video game sometime in the future.

Read more from Supriyo Chatterji