Watch: UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev Gets Owned by a Student of Daniel Cormier in the Gym!

Islam Makhachev is riding high on his victory train. Everyone in his camp has been celebrating his epic victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. But the price of that victory is that young guns are always on to bring the champ down.

This was visible in a recent video released of Makhachev wrestling with one of Daniel Cormier’s students. It shows the current UFC lightweight champ finding himself downed with a single leg takedown by the student. And just like the lovable giant that he is DC chimes in to rub in the loss while everyone around the mat has a good laugh at it all.

Islam Makhachev has been training with his team at their AKA gym after the UFC 280 win. He is currently waiting for his next official opponent.

We did hear both Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski confirm they will meet at UFC Perth next year. However, it is still to be announced officially by the UFC.

In between, Makhachev recently welcomed a daughter to his house and has been celebrating the birth of his first child with his family.

Who is the Wrestler in the Video Sparring with Islam Makhachev?

The wrestler in the video taking down Islam Makhachev is Michigan State University wrestler Chase Saldate. He is a highly touted wrestler and has been wrestling at AKA. This means he has been training with Khabib Nurmagomedov and now Islam Makhachev and his team for some time now.

His wrestling session with DC and Nurmagomedov even went viral with UFC fighters like Tony Ferguson criticizing Nurmagomedov and his team for ‘beating up a high schooler’.

However, it turned out that Saldate was honing his craft at AKA and he has been tearing through the competition since then. Obviously, if you are in with the fabled Dagestani boys, you have to be a pedigree apart and Saldate has been proving that in his own sessions against Makhachev.

