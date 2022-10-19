Watch: UFC Star Khamzat Chimaev Ragdolled by Chechen Warlord’s Teenage Sons

Khamzat Chimaev has posted pictures of him sparring with Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov and the fans are not happy.

Khamzat Chimaev claims heritage from the often-violent state of Chechnya. Being a world-renowned MMA athlete has gained him friends in many high places in the state, most notably with Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov.

The 3rd ranked UFC welterweight recently put-up pictures of Kadyrov’s three teenage sons sparring with him. The sons, named Akhmad, Ali, and Adam landed hard shots on Chimaev as seen in the pictures. These were the majority of the pictures and the UFC welterweight capped it all off with a caption “Brotherly feelings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khamzat Chimaev (@khamzat_chimaev)

Sparring sessions like these are a regular thing between Chimaev and Kadryov’s family. The UFC star has been part of several training sessions including one in May 2022. In this particular session, Kadryov rag dolled Chimaev and then tried to submit him.

In the most recent session, they were joined by former UFC fighter-turned-politician Abdul-Kerim Edilov and Russian rapper Timati.

Who is Ramzan Kadyrov?

Ramzan Kadryov is an outright ruler and dictator of Chechnya. He has held power since 2007 and has regularly been accused of human rights violations. This includes assassinations, torture, abductions, extrajudicial killings, and ethnic or gender-based purges. In particular, his wrath has been targeted at the local LGBTQ+ community.

The Chechen warlord has recently declared he will be sending conscripts to fight in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Chimaev himself has made no comments on this development nor Kadyov’s threat of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

What is Khamzat Chimaev Doing After UFC 279?

Khamzat Chimaev has been training with his sparring partner and friend Darren Till after his UFC 279 win over Kevin Holland. His next fight is not yet decided but fan reaction has been sourly negative to his recently posted photos.

Here is UFC star Khamzat Chimaev playing the role of punching bag for Kadyrov’s teenage sons in Grozny today. pic.twitter.com/IbBSNYeLx1 — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) October 11, 2022

Many have called them “embarrassing” particularly since his last fight against Diaz was swapped out when he missed weight. The fact that Chimaev flipped the booing audience after he missed weight did not help with his popularity either.

Click here for more UFC News