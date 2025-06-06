Joe Rogan Names the Most ‘Unappreciated’ UFC Superstar That Got Shadowed Because of Conor McGregor

Joe Rogan has claimed that the UFC missed an opportunity to promote Nate Diaz to the best of their ability for his pair of fights against Conor McGregor.

Diaz, who has now left the UFC, did so to partake in a pair of lucrative professional boxing matches. He first took on Jake Paul in a decision loss. The Stockton star then rematched with Jorge Masvidal in the boxing ring. Last summer, he avenged a prior 2019 doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

In the time since, Diaz has welcomed a return to action in the UFC — but has failed to solidly identify a potential opponent he would be willing to take on.

Perhaps best known for his tandem of fights with McGregor in the Octagon, Diaz produced a huge upset over the Dubliner back in 2016. Becoming the first fighter to beat McGregor, Diaz landed a rear-naked choke win on just a two-week notice. But in August of that year, Diaz would be beaten in a rematch, in a close majority decision win for McGregor.

Despite twice sharing the spotlight with the former two-weight gold holder, Diaz was “underappreciated” by both fans and Octagon brass, according to color commentator Rogan.

“Bro, I always said that he (Nate Diaz) was the most underappreciated superstar during the Conor McGregor times,” Joe Rogan said on Protect Our Parks 15 . “I was like, ‘You guys are missing out. Like, you got Conor McGregor, but Nate Diaz just beat him and said, ‘I’m not surprised, motherf*cker.'”

And as mentioned by Rogan, Diaz is planning an eventual return to the Octagon. However, he is unsure about who he could challenge in that prospective comeback.

Nate Diaz sounds out potential UFC foes

Remaining steadfast on booking a return to the UFC, former lightweight title challenger Diaz has sounded out a couple of foes for his return, albeit some of which are hugely unlikely.

Namely, he has welcomed a fight with incoming UFC 317 headliner, lightweight title hopeful Ilia Topuria. Most notably, he also namedropped current symbolic BMF champion Max Holloway. Holloway is set to lock horns with Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 next month.

“Those are the guys right there that I would want to fight,” Diaz said on The HJR Podcast. “Like Max Holloway, I’d like to fight that other guy [Topuria]. He’s really good, but he’s smaller than me. I’m done with 155. I’m cool with that. It always was [a hard weight cut] since I was 18. It was hard. I’m staying at 170. I’ll fight 185 too.”