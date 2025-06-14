Nate Diaz’s ‘Forever in the Game’ Fuels Hype for Long-Awaited Conor McGregor Trilogy

Veteran UFC fan-favorite Nate Diaz has once more sent fans into raptures with a social media post. Many are interpreting his move to be a possible hint at an Octagon return.

Diaz, who departed the promotion back in 2021, made two professional boxing outings in the time since. Rallying to submit Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, the Stockton star would wrap up a fourth-round guillotine choke submission over the ex-interim champion.

And suffering a professional boxing debut loss to Jake Paul, Diaz would return to the squared circle last summer. Avenging a 2019 loss to Jorge Masvidal on that occasion in his home state, Diaz took home a controversial split decision win.

But since his foray into the ring, Diaz has played up a potential return to action. Yet to land a potential opponent for his much-anticipated Octagon return, the Stockton native will forever be tied to a rubber match with the inactive Conor McGregor, however.

And on social media this weekend, Diaz claimed he would be in the game of combat sports “forever”, leaving fans once more hopeful of seeing him fight Dublin striker McGregor in a trilogy bout.

“Forever in the game,” Diaz posted on Instagram . “Hurry up and retire, ladies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Diaz (@natediaz209)

As expected, the comment section is littered with fans urging him to fight McGregor in a return to the Octagon. “Back in UFC, Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3,” a user commented.

A second commenter called for the same pairing, writing, “Conor vs. Nate 3?”

But a couple of users suggested he should first complete a trilogy with Jorge Masvidal. And even make his return to action in tandem with Liverpool striker, Darren Till, in an intriguing pairing.

And yet to make good on his comeback to the UFC, Diaz has dropped somewhat of a shortlist of potential contenders to fight if he does make good on a return.

Nate Diaz name-drops Max Holloway showdown

Missing out on his chance to claim the inaugural symbolic BMF crown in his 2019 loss to Masvidal, Diaz seems to have at least some interest in competing for that belt again.

Currently held by former featherweight best, Max Holloway, the symbolic BMF crown is up for grabs next month at UFC 318, with the Hawaiian meeting common-rival, Dustin Poirier, in the Lafayette striker’s retirement fight.

But recently, amid talks of a potential fight with Ilia Topuria, TUF winner, Diaz claimed he would be open to a fight with Holloway. Especially if spoils — symbolic or not — were on the line.

“I plan on going back to UFC,” Diaz said on The HJR Podcast. “If they’ll have me, I would like to go back and whoop someone’s ass there. I’m not fighting at 155, though. Right now I’m not fighting in there because there’s nobody to fight, really. It’s kind of slow rolling. I don’t really have a name in mind right now in UFC, that’s why I’m not there right now.”