“Im Only Going to Fight the Rock Otherwise…”: Nate Diaz Demands a Dwayne Johnson Bout After Chastising the Controversial UFC & Project Rock Deal

The Stockton slugger Nate Diaz wants to fight the WWE/Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson after departing from the UFC with a spectacular victory.

After almost a year-long wait, the fan favorite returned to the octagon this month at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. He was supposed to fight the welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev. However, the latter missed weight by a large margin. Subsequently, UFC reshuffled the bout, and Diaz was matched against veteran Tony Ferguson.

Despite the change of opponent just a day before the fight, Stockton’s second child emerged victorious via submission in the fourth round. Following his win, Diaz bid adieu to the UFC.

Since then, a lot of fans and MMA experts have been making predictions about what Diaz will do next. Considerations are being given to a trilogy involving former UFC champion Conor McGregor and possibly a boxing matchup with former YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

However, Diaz wants to walk a far different path. Recently, the UFC star took to his official Twitter account and expressed his interest in fighting the Fast and Furious famed actor Dwayne Johnson.

“Im only going to fight the rock Otherwise I’m good,” Diaz wrote in his tweet. However, it is unsure if the Stockton slugger is serious about it. Because he is infamous for such call-outs in the MMA world. Also, there has been no reply from ‘The Rock’ at the moment.

What did Nate Diaz say about Dwayne Johnson’s UFC deal?

The UFC has inked a multi-year footwear sponsorship deal with The Project Rock by Under Armour. Under this deal, the UFC fighters and their teams are asked to wear the new Project Rock shoes for all events, including weigh-ins and press conferences.

Bloody Elbow recently revealed that the UFC fighters don’t profit from this agreement because they won’t be paid for the merchandise they will be sporting. Therefore, there has been a backlash about the same.

Given the deal, even the Stockton slugger was wearing the shoes before his UFC event. However, Diaz, being an outspoken personality, rebuked the footwear during an interview with ESPN.

“These shoes f***ing suck! Look at these shoes. They made me put this sh** on. F*** these shoes!” Diaz said. However, that part was edited from the original ESPN interview. But it went viral on social media.

What are your thoughts on the deal? What do you guys think about Diaz’s call-out?

