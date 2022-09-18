“Get in Our Corner and Support Us” – UFC Fighter Asks WWE Icon and UFC Business Partner the Rock for His Help

UFC superstar Terrance McKinney called out WWE legend The Rock for his support following a recent footwear deal.

Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a The Rock, is an all-time WWE legend and currently, one of the biggest Hollywood megastars. In fact, his influence is international because the business ventures he runs, are spread across the globe. Earlier this year, The Great One signed a massive deal with UFC in January. However, it appears some fighters are not happy as Terrance McKinney recently reached out to The Rock asking for his help.

According to the deal, UFC fighters will officially be wearing Project Rock BSR training shoes at the UFC’s events. Now, the sponsorship might be good for both parties, but the UFC fighters are getting no financial benefits from it.

T. Wrecks expressed his discontentment with the whole deal in his recent social media post. He even called out The Rock for his support in the matter.

Terrance McKinney asks The Rock to get in their corner and show some love

Although Project Rock is Dwayne Johnson’s personal brand under the Under Armour umbrella, it is UFC’s official footwear now. So, the unhappy UFC star took the matter directly to the one who owns it.

McKinney took to Twitter and expressed his dissatisfaction with the agreement between UFC and Dwayne Johnson’s brand. Calling him brother, the UFC star requested the WWE legend to make changes in the deal so that it is also profitable for those who are modeling it. Though he admitted that The Great One is not the faulty one, he wants him to get in their corner and show some love and support. He tweeted:

Although neither The Rock nor UFC has not responded to McKinney yet, it would be interesting to see how the whole case pans out. And whether there will be any changes to the deal, is unknown so far.

Nate Diaz also slammed Dwayne Johnson’s shoes, called the product Sh*t

As mentioned, it’s not just McKinney, there are many fighters who are not okay with the deal between UFC and Rock’s brand. Some of them are not even liking the quality of The Rock’s brand.

In a recent interview, UFC star Nate Diaz made some harsh statements regarding the new official footwear of UFC. Diaz stated that the company is making him wear shoes that f*****g s*ck. He said:

“These shoes f****ng suck… Look at these shoes. They made me put this sh*t on. F**k these shoes!”

Well, it seems the deal is not going the way it should have for The Rock. Anyway, let’s what will UFC and The Rock do to sort things out with the fighters.

