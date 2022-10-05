When Conor McGregor Burned NBA Star Draymond Green for Supporting Floyd Mayweather Before Their Fight!

NBA Warriors All-Star Draymond Green once sparred words with Conor McGregor over Floyd Mayweather.

The Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight was big news back in 2017 and every celeb wanted to weigh in on it. One of the more colorful and instigative among them was NBA star Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA star took to Instagram and posted a photo of McGregor in a Warriors No. 23 jersey. He added a caption: “We rocking with Floyd bro not you…take that off bruh.”

In response, ‘The Notorious’ informed Green that the jersey belonged to CJ Watson and recommended he “keep hustling and stay in school.”

He also added

“Now ask why I am rocking CJ when I don’t know or give a fu*ck about basketball. I dribble heads off the floor. Not a ball. This is no game here kid.”

Green listed his achievements and told McGregor that the shirt wouldn’t be worn again before adding:

“Nate Diaz whooped you in your ring! Take that Warrior jersey off bruh you’re an incredible internet troll. We don’t rock with you!”

Mayweather joined in soon after and he and McGregor had a lot of back and forth on the post.

What Does CJ Watson have to do with Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor?

Mayweather once battered his then-spouse Josie Harris when he discovered messages from NBA player C.J. Watson on her phone. Mayweather spent time in prison for the incident and McGregor was taking a dig at Mayweather through the jersey.

The attempt at a side remark was clearly missed by both Green and Mayweather. Nevertheless, McGregor managed to stoke up some flames with Mayweather before their epic showdown that yea. While Mayweather secured a resounding victory by 10th-round TKO but it was a big payday for McGregor too.

Now, there are talks of a rematch between McGregor and Mayweather. While Mayweather has taken to the media and announced the fight might be organized for next year, McGregor has said he is not interested. At the moment, ‘The Notorious seems to be more interested in making a comeback to the Octagon after his sudden departure from a leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

