Michael Chandler’s Obsession With Conor McGregor Fight Hilariously Roasted in Viral Comedian Skit

Despite missing out on a return against Conor McGregor just over a year ago, Michael Chandler seems to still be bearing the brunt of jokes from comedians for his obsession with the failed matchup.

Chandler, who was to fight McGregor in a massive headliner at UFC 303 last summer, saw their International Fight Week clash fall to the wayside.

Set to make his sophomore welterweight appearance, the former Bellator MMA lightweight champion was left opponent-less after the Dubliner fractured a toe just weeks from the showdown, forcing his withdrawal from the June clash.

In the time since, Chandler, who ditched two years of his career for a failed fight with McGregor, has fought just twice. On both occasions, he lost in dominant fashion to both Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett.

Nevertheless, to this day, the Missouri stalwart is more than interested in welcoming the faltering McGregor back to action. And seemingly, would jump at the opportunity to fight the ageing former two-weight champion.

Going viral in the past for his hearty call outs of McGregor following his win over Tony Ferguson, and loss to Oliveira last year, Chandler has had the tables flipped on him by a comedian in a recent viral clip.

Depicting Chandler sitting outside a Wendy’s drive-thru, the comic, Matthew Puzhitsky, dons his best Chandler impression, urging the cashier to grant him a fight with McGregor.

“Yeah, can I just get — Conor McGregor! Get your house in order and come share that Octagon with me! See you at the top!”

And despite his disappointing recent losing streak, Chandler has no plans to divert course and avoid a speculative fight with McGregor in the future.

Michael Chandler continues Conor McGregor pursuit

Sharing the stage with McGregor during filming of The Ultimate Fighter 31 at the beginning of 2023, Chandler was goaded time and time again — before eventually guiding his team to a season victory.

Seemingly targeting a new-year return to action, as soon as next January to boot, Chandler took to the social media platform Threads in his latest bid to secure a blockbuster fight with McGregor.

Sharing the date of a potential return — January 24, next — Chandler then simply posted, “Conor”, appearing to welcome another go-around with the Dubliner. This time, hoping to actually share the Octagon with the ex-two-weight champion.

But as far as a return for the 36-year-old Crumlin striker, it seems more unlikely than ever. Just recently, promotional CEO Dana White confirmed he had not spoken with McGregor in some time. Furthermore, he was not anticipating his return to action, this year at least.

“He’s not fighting anytime soon,” Dana White told Adam Glyn. “I haven’t talked to him in a minute.”

Without a walk to action since 2021, McGregor is currently in the midst of a career-worst two-fight losing skid. Bookended by a trilogy rubber match loss to common foe Dustin Poirier, the veteran suffered a fracture of his left tibia and fibula in the first round of their UFC 264 main event.