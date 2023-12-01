“100 Percent Fake”: Ex-UFC Fighter & OnlyF*ns Model Slams Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Romance

Paige VanZant made her UFC debut in 2014. She parted ways with the UFC after losing three of her last five fights in the promotion. Since leaving the UFC, VanZant has had more time to pursue other interests outside of the sport.

One such interest is her podcast ‘Paige and Austin: A Kickass Love Story’ which she hosts with her husband Austin Vanderford.

In the most recent episode of her podcast, VanZant shared her thoughts on the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The former UFC fighter called the relationship as fake. She said,

“I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce ‘love story,’ I believe it’s 100 percent fake….I believe it is 100 percent fake. It is publicity. It’s huge for the NFL because yes, the NFL is big. Taylor Swift is huge and now she’s getting an entirely different demographic to come watch the NFL. Think of the wives that are buying Travis Kelce jerseys now. It’s a huge publicity play on both fronts. It’s good for Taylor Swift, it’s good for the NFL, it’s good for Travis Kelce. There is so much strategic stuff that’s happening.”

The Kelce-Swift relationship is one of the most talked about relationships at the moment. Travis Kelce is a two-time Super Bowl winning tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs. Earlier this year, there were rumours that Kelce had started dating Swift. However, the rumours were confirmed after she was spotted attending multiple Chiefs games. The couple were also spotted holding hands on multiple occasions all but confirming a relationship.

With that being said, let’s take a look at how Paige VanZant has been topping her UFC earnings since leaving the promotion.

Paige VanZant tops her UFC earnings with OnlyFans

Since leaving the UFC, VanZant listed her services on the adult content site OnlyFans. On the website, ‘12 Gauge’ is able to better interact with her fans while also providing them with x-rated content. This has been extremely successful for ‘PVZ’. In a recent interview she claimed that she made more in 24 hours of OnlyFans than she did in her entire UFC career.

While she did not disclose the exact numbers, it was a shocking revelation to say the least. She also went on to share that she has made millions from OnlyFans ever since she started on the platform. This has allowed her to take care of her family and everyone around her.

The UFC fighters’ pay issue remains a hot topic of discussion and further developments on the issue are awaited.