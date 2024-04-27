Larry Fitzgerald Names His Current Favorite Tennis Players and One of Them Is American

Fans from the sporting community are constantly arguing about the most difficult sport on the planet. By revealing his favorite sport, Larry Fitzgerald has entered this same heated argument. Despite being in the NFL for 16 years, Fitzgerald backed tennis for having the best set of athletes in the world.

As seen in Tennis Channel’s recent social media post, the 11-time Pro Bowler disclosed his love for tennis. The former wide receiver also mentioned how he barely missed any Grand Slam matches.

“I’ve always loved tennis. Had a great appreciation for it since I was a child. I never miss a Grand Slam event. Usually, watching it. Only the Australian Open sometimes is a little difficult with the time change, but I always love watching,” Fitzgerald said.

The NFL all-time great then went on to express his admiration for tennis athletes. Detailing how physical the sport was, Fitzgerald then had a discourse about tennis players having a high level of endurance and stamina for indulging in long rallies.

“I think tennis athletes are the best in the world. I mean, you think about the anaerobic workout that they have and the change of the direction, the long rallies. I mean, it’s a really special athlete to be able to compete on the highest level,” the NFL star explained.

Fitzgerald named Jessica Pegula as his favorite American tennis player. It is no co-incidence that he follows Pegula the most amongst players on the WTA Tour since he called her part of the ‘NFL Bretheren’. Pegula’s family owns the Buffalo Bills franchise and she has been filmed often meeting up with the team when she is on a break back home.

Fitzgerald is spot-on about his comments regarding tennis being a physically demanding sport. However, not everyone might agree with his take on tennis players being the best athletes in the world.

Joining Jimmy Butler, Larry Fitzgerald Reveals to Be a Fan of Carlos Alcaraz

Larry Fitzgerald is one of the many esteemed personalities from the American sporting community to be left in awe of Carlos Alcaraz.

The young Spaniard first caught Larry’s attention during the US Open 2023. Like every other tennis enthusiast, the Arizona Cardinal legend is also in disbelief at certain shots that Alcaraz can pull off.

“I went to the US Open last year. One person I get excited about is Alcaraz. To be able to see someone that’s got to be able to pull off. I still marvel at that sliding backhand that he hits down the line… He’s a lot of fun to watch,” Larry spoke about his favorite tennis player.

Jimmy Butler is another individual who has often revealed his admiration for the 20-year-old.

“Incredible to witness in person,” Butler said, per WSJ Magazine. “He never gives up on any ball, he’ll dive, he’ll do something miraculous just to try to get the ball over the net and win a point.”

Carlos Alcaraz will hope to use such motivation as he continues his pursuit to win the Madrid Open 2024. Wanting to make Fitzgerald, Butler, and his million other supporters proud, Alcaraz will push to win the ATP Masters 1000 tournament for a third consecutive time.