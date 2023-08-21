4 Years Before Multi-Year UFC Deal, $800,000,000 Man Dwayne Johnson Hailed ‘Brother’ Conor McGregor for ‘Smart Business’

One thing that Dwayne Johnson and Conor McGregor share is the fact that they both are as good businessmen as they are fighters. McGregor and Johnson are the biggest stars of their respective promotion in UFC and WWE. What’s more, both had struck a deal with UFC, $800,000,000 Johnson with his Footwear deal and McGregor with his Irish whiskey. Four years before the multi-year deal with UFC Dwayne Johnson applauded Conor McGregor for his smart business.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor is slowly transforming into more of a performer than a fighter. McGregor has all the accolades necessary to be one of the greats in the sport. He was the first UFC double-division champion. Similarly, Dwayne Johnson was also a great performer, arguably one of the most ‘electrifying’ performers WWE has ever seen.

In the twilight of his wrestling career, ‘The Rock’ made a switch to Hollywood becoming an actor and decreasing his relevancy in the WWE as a wrestler. Similarly, McGregor has also ventured into a career as an actor recently. Thus, they both have more in common than what meets the eye.

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson praised Conor McGregor for his business dealing

McGregor has a documentary called ‘Notorious’ and Johnson was watching it when he chose to praise McGregor. According to LadBible, Johnson posted a photo of him watching the Irishman’s docuseries and wrote a heartwarming response with it.

Johnson wrote, “Great insight into the DNA of this successful and smart business man. Best part of his success is when you strip it all away – it will always come down to being the hardest worker in the room. Those roots never go away. Solid doc. Well done brother.“

Not every day do you get a celebrity like Johnson watching your content and praising it afterward. Due to the similarities between them both, there is a bond between them. Furthermore, Johnson is a part of his deal with UFC where McGregor is the biggest star.

McGregor’s response to Johnson

McGregor also wrote back to Johnson claiming that he is a big fan of the wrestler and that he admires The Rock’s work ethic. Dwayne Johnson is an example of an athlete and fighter to excel in business and Hollywood.

McGregor wrote, “Thank you Rock! Your work ethic is inspiring to me and I appreciate these words very much! Big respect.“

Advertisement

McGregor did make it as a successful businessman and entered the Forbes list of the richest 31 athletes in the world. Following on the footsteps of Johnson he also ventured into Hollywood. It remains to be seen what’s next in store for the Irishman.