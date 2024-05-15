UFC Star Sean O’Malley ‘Felt a Spark’ with Kim Kardashian at Tom Brady’s Roast

Sean O’Malley was overjoyed when Dana White asked him to attend The Roast of Tom Brady in person. ‘Sugar’ talked about how excited he was to meet the who’s who of Hollywood and the entertainment industry, and even enjoyed getting roasted by Jeff Ross during his piece. However, for O’Malley, everything at the event paled in comparison to Kim Kardashian’s attendance, and ‘Sugar’ even felt like they shared a spark.

While Sean O’Malley had an incredible experience at the Netflix event, he probably did not expect to make eye contact with Kim Kardashian. Later, the UFC bantamweight talked about his experience on the ‘TimboSugarShow’ on YouTube, where he claimed to have shared a spark with the 43-year-old, saying,

“I made eye contact with her, well I made eye contact with her I don’t know if she looked at me or somewhere else but there was something there. I felt like a spark.”

Sean O’Malley went on to talk about the Kardashian curse and how people believe that whoever the sisters have dated has found their career in a downward spiral. Surprisingly, ‘Sugar’ wants to be on that list, although it is unclear if he believes his career is worth sacrificing for dating a Kardashian.

Interestingly, in the same podcast, O’Malley even talked about meeting Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman at the event, before mentioning how the latter had a beef with the Nelk Boys during UFC 299.

Sean O’Malley claims Julian Edelman and Nelk boys had beef at UFC 299

Sean O’Malley got to meet a lot of celebrities at The Roast of Tom Brady. Among those were two of Brady’s closest friends Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski. Edelman and Gronkowski are the two wingmen who helped Brady win his Superbowl rings with the New England Patriots.

At the same time, Edelman also has a history with the UFC as he got into a beef with the Nelk Boys during UFC 299. Sean O’Malley addressed this incident in the latest episode of the ‘TimboSugarShow,’ saying,

“Supposedly during the fight with Chito I guess there almost a little dust up between Kyle and the Nelk Boys, they were going for me and Edelman was going for Chito.”

The bantamweight fighter also stated that the former Wide Receiver was shouting at the Nelk Boys during UFC 299, as Edelman was rooting for ‘Chito’ Vera to win.

Nevertheless, Edelman is still quite fond of Sean O’Malley, and it was heartwarming to see ‘Sugar’ interact with such top personalities from different fields.