Justin Gaethje Points ‘Biggest Difference’ Between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev That Sets Them Apart in MMA

Justin Gaethje has picked out one main difference between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. From the time Islam Makhachev set foot in the UFC, comparisons have been going wild about who among him and Khabib is the better fighter. Both have received training under Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and have also trained together. ‘The Eagle’ even became Makahchev’s coach for a while, before retiring from his duties. Thus, with so many similarities, comparisons between the pair only seem natural. Adding to the debate, the reigning BMF champion put forward his opinion while he analyzed the fighting style of the duo.

Incidentally, Justin Gaethje is in the same division as Islam Makhachev and wants to be in the same position that he is, as champion. He will look to challenge for the title soon, as the BMF hopes to shrug off Max Holloway easily. In a recent interview with Shak MMA on YouTube, Gaethje spoke about the integral point of difference between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He said,

“He’s great, I think he’s gonna be hard to beat. But he’s not invincible….he’s been beat before and I think that’s the biggest difference.”

Justin Gaethje believes that Khabib retiring without suffering a single loss is enough to prove his legendary status. Makhachev, on the other hand, suffered a loss early on in his UFC career, and Gaethje opined that the Lightweight champion can be beaten inside the octagon again as it has already happened before.

‘The Highlight’ then went on to talk about the champion calling out Dustin Poirier for a fight in June.

Justin Gaethje reacts to Islam Makhachev calling out Dustin Poirier in June

Islam Makhachev wants to return to the octagon to defend his title again. The Lightweight Champion called out Dustin Poirier to a fight since he is the only other top contender in the division who will be ready to fight in June. Every other contender in the division is fighting on the UFC 300 card and will thus, find it hard to make a comeback within June. Reflecting on the situation, Justin Gaethje mentioned,

“He has to fight somebody, and it’s hard for him to believe that Tsarukyan, Oliveira, me or Holloway would be ready or want to fight in June…If I’m Makhachev I want to take the [Dustin] fight because I think I win that fight.”

Gaethje pointed out that the unavailability of other fighters leaves Makhachev with no choice other than agreeing on the Dustin Poirier fight. He also stated that Makhachev is taking that fight because he believes he will win. Following that, the champion will have to face the winner of the Tsarukyan vs. Oliveira fight.