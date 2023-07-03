$40,000,000 Man Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets Berated for Promoting ‘Bullsh*t’ in His Venture

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen before the fight between Abubakar Nurmagomedov (red gloves) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Russian MMA prospect, found enormous success in the UFC with his dominant performance and disciplined persona. He captured global attention with his fighting technique and now has millions of admirers worldwide. However, with the death of his father/coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, in 2020, ‘The Eagle’ hung up his gloves for good. Since then, the former UFC champion has begun a new chapter in his life: entrepreneurship. Following his retirement from professional fighting, the Russian MMA legend established a number of businesses.

Advertisement

Although most of his endeavors have been profitable, not all have been well-welcomed by fans. Having said that, Nurmagomedov recently received a negative response to advertising a product from his business.

Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov advertising his product

Khabib Nurmagomedov, as previously stated, has launched many enterprises following his retirement. His businesses include the Eagle FC MMA promotion, an Alkaline water firm, a nutrition products company, and others.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CuKHAqzuH9d/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The former UFC champion recently advertised cereal from his ‘Fitroo,’ a nutrition products endeavor on his official Instagram account. In the post, Nurmagomedov is shown pouring cereal, with his own face emblazoned on the top of the box. He captioned the post:

“How you start your day is how you spend it. Breakfasts from @fitroo help to recharge with energy and vitamins for the whole day. Does not contain GMOs. Honey, chocolate, or corn for every taste is shorter.”

While Nurmagomedov receives a lot of support from his fans, this time it was otherwise. Many people in the comment section berated the former UFC champion for endorsing this product. Check out some comments from fans below:

Advertisement

‘The Eagle’ is widely regarded as one of the most modest MMA fighters. He is frequently praised for his character and principles. As a result, it is unexpected to see Nurmagomedov on the receiving end of the vitriol. However, this is not the only time Nurmagomedov has been criticized.

Fans criticized Nurmagomedov for promoting his NFT

As aforementioned, ‘The Eagle’ has very strong beliefs, and although he has become an entrepreneur, he avoids promoting stuff like gambling and alcohol because of his religious values. However, he still unintentionally becomes a part of the controversy for his choices.

Following his retirement, Nurmagomedov has launched numerous businesses and is pushing a couple more. Similarly, the Russian star showed his own NFT collection a few months ago.

After getting backlash from supporters, Nurmagomedov took to social media to educate them. However, he received criticism in exchange for his NFT collection.

Nurmagomedov, as one of the most well-known MMA athletes today, is in a position of high influence. Thus, it is easy for him to become a part of such controversies regardless of his intentions.

What are your thoughts on Nurmagomedov receiving heat? What do you guys think about his post?