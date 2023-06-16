$40,000,000 Man Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Insight to His New Venture Near UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a man of many faces. He is one of the most dominant former UFC lightweight champions and also a UFC Hall of Famer. Apart from that, ‘The Eagle,’ after retiring from professional fighting, indulged in entrepreneurship. He owns an MMA promotion, Eagle FC, a restaurant chain called M-Eat, an Alkaline water company, and more. Now, Nurmagomedov’s new venture, ‘Khabib Gym’, is also ready for business.

Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which Nurmagomedov calls his second home, ‘Khabib Gym’ is a fully equipped MMA and fitness place for fitness enthusiasts. The former UFC champion has shared more details about it on the official page of the gym. Let’s quickly dive into Nurmagomedov’s new venture.

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives a glimpse of the ‘Khabib Gym’

Palms Sports’ Khabib Gym covers a space of 1,500 square meters. Inspired by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s training and fitness philosophy, the gym offers fitness aficionados a five-star workout experience with world-class amenities.

A specifically built MMA cage is included in the facility. The gym accommodates a variety of martial arts disciplines, with a huge matted space for grappling sports like Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling and a separate studio for striking sports like Muay Thai, boxing, and kickboxing.

