$40,000,000 Man Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Insight to His New Venture Near UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi
Afnan Chougle
|Published June 16, 2023
Khabib Nurmagomedov is a man of many faces. He is one of the most dominant former UFC lightweight champions and also a UFC Hall of Famer. Apart from that, ‘The Eagle,’ after retiring from professional fighting, indulged in entrepreneurship. He owns an MMA promotion, Eagle FC, a restaurant chain called M-Eat, an Alkaline water company, and more. Now, Nurmagomedov’s new venture, ‘Khabib Gym’, is also ready for business.
Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which Nurmagomedov calls his second home, ‘Khabib Gym’ is a fully equipped MMA and fitness place for fitness enthusiasts. The former UFC champion has shared more details about it on the official page of the gym. Let’s quickly dive into Nurmagomedov’s new venture.
Khabib Nurmagomedov gives a glimpse of the ‘Khabib Gym’
Palms Sports’ Khabib Gym covers a space of 1,500 square meters. Inspired by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s training and fitness philosophy, the gym offers fitness aficionados a five-star workout experience with world-class amenities.
A specifically built MMA cage is included in the facility. The gym accommodates a variety of martial arts disciplines, with a huge matted space for grappling sports like Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling and a separate studio for striking sports like Muay Thai, boxing, and kickboxing.
It will also supply instructors and trainers that are globally certified. Additionally, there are cardio, exercise, and cycling facilities, as well as functional training zones, paddle tennis courts, and a large swimming pool.
Khabib Gym recently welcomed over 500 people who took use of the world-class amenities. Individuals may now purchase Khabib Gym memberships before they are on sale. They can go to the gym from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. More information about the gym is available on their official website.
Nurmagomedov thrills fans by returning to training
After retiring from professional fighting completely in 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov continued his journey in MMA by training his teammates and friends for their careers. However, earlier reports suggested that ‘The Eagle’ stepped back from the coach position as well.
However, ‘The Eagle’ was recently spotted training in the American Kickboxing Academy, which sent a wave of joy among his fans. He also posted pictures with his old teammates, including Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez.
Although it is delightful to see Nurmagomedov back with his team, it is yet not sure if he will be coaching his teammates. Nevertheless, Nurmagomedov is keeping himself in good shape as revealed by his friend Cormier.
What is your reaction to Nurmagomedov returning to his old gym? What are your thoughts on his new venture?
