“A U R A”: Israel Adesanya’s Brother’s Failed Back Kick Has Fans Hilariously Crowning Him Superior to Izzy

Former UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya is arguably one of the best strikers in the promotion. From back kicks to looping high kicks, ‘The Last Stylebender’ boasts an arsenal of moves that have earned him the title. But, how good is his big brother David Adesanya? Well, according to UFC play-by-play commentator, Ben Davis, he is higher on the GOAT list than Izzy.

The UFC insider recently dropped a hilarious clip of the brothers perfecting their kicks on the bag. While Adesanya delivered a picture-perfect backkick, his elder brother David fumbled, tripping on his feet, leaving the fandom in splits. As soon as the clip went viral, fans poured in with their thoughts.

“A U R A,” wrote one fan who satirically made fun of David’s sloppy moves.



Meanwhile, Ben Davis chimed in with a comment, saying,

“Lmaooooo.”

Another fan claimed to have a lot in common with Izzy’s brother, as he said,

“He’s my spirit animal.”

However, some just mocked the failed attempt and put sarcasm to its best use.

“Nah if he lands that it’s attempted murder.”

“David looks like he could have a top 15 HW fight booked tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Izzy will be returning to the UFC this weekend after his devastating title loss to Sean Strickland last September. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is taking on Dricus du Plessis for the MW title and he even issued a fresh warning to the champ.

Adesanya says he will “smoke” du Plessis at UFC 305

UFC is going global again with the MMA action heading to the RAC Center in Perth, Australia. Headlining the card is Adesanya who is ready to reclaim his lost gold against South Africa’s du Plessis. In fact, during the build-up to the fight, the Kiwi sensation even showed off his self-confidence with a fiery warning for the defending champion.

Acknowledging this as his longest break, Izzy got candid with Stake, saying,

“I’m a friendly guy and a lot of the people I connect with feel like they’ve known me for years, but my team are the ones who will always be around me because they understand me. I’ve been here before, I’ve lost before and I know how things change, so for me, the defeat didn’t shake me. You watch this, in 10 days, I’m going to smoke this fool. I’ve been here before, but I’ll play the game a little differently this time.”

In essence, Adesanys is hinting at a massive comeback, eyeing a decisive win to reclaim the belt. Acknowledging his position, Izzy argued that this time he was not on the back foot. Moreover, the former champ even teased a change of gameplan, promising a barnburner of a fight to his fans.