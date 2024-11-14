Accused of Riding Khabib’s Coattails, Umar Nurmagomedov Fires Back at Sterling With Merab Dvalishvili Fight Challenge

UFC’s #1 bantamweight title contender Umar Nurmagomedov hit back at former champion Aljamain Sterling for claiming he has been riding the coattails of his legendary cousin, Khabib. Responding to the accusations that he had done nothing to warrant a title fight with Aljo’s teammate Merab Dvalishvili, Umar claimed that they were worried because it’s the one fight they know they can’t win.

Umar old Aljo that if he were only here because of what his brother had done then this would be an easy fight for Merab and he should take it and prove that Umar’s title contention is just a fluke.

@funkmasterMMA It’s worth adding that you’re actually very afraid this fight might happen, and this is the only fight where you and your team aren’t sure you’ll win. If I’m only here because of my brother’s name, then this is a very easy fight for Merab. Accept the fight and… https://t.co/KdbJYtzJ3B — Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv) November 13, 2024



Earlier, Sterling, in a conversation with Ariel Helwani, had gone off on Umar and claimed that while the Dagestani fighter was a great guy and he loved him, facts don’t change.

“I don’t care what your cousin has done. That does not have any bearing on what you have done for the sport. You have got to cut your teeth in his name, not riding the coattails of your family’s merit”

The former champion then cited the example of if he had his own kids, he would ensure they aren’t just nepo babies.

“I want to make sure they are out there being go-getters. Anyone with real self-worth should do that. Earn their keep. You don’t want to be feeling like the person who’s just here because they were handed an invite versus actually earning a seat at the table. “

But this doesn’t mean Aljo doesn’t believe the fight won’t be competitive. Regardless, this fight is inevitable.

When does Umar Vs Merab go down?

Umar had been gunning for the title fight for December but the Georgian has shut down the request by claiming that it was too soon to defend the title and he needed rest after defeating Sean O’Malley in September. Dvalishvili has expressed a desire to take a well-deserved break and return only in February or March of next year.

But that timing coincides with Ramadan and Umar doesn’t fight during the holy month. Ramadan lasts from February 28, 2025, to March 29, 2025, and during this time, Muslim fighters in the UFC prefer to stay close to their families and immerse themselves in their faith.

So if Umar is to fight in January, it won’t be for the title and he’s fine with that. All the Dagestani contender wishes for right now, is for the UFC and Dvalishvili to hold their end of the bargain and give him his title shot in May after Ramadan.