UFC Star Makes Sarcastic Confession After Bryce Mitchell Claims Jean Silva Cursed Him With Demons and Gorgeous Women

In yet another bizarre claim, Bryce Mitchell has revealed he has been cursed by incoming foe, Jean Silva. And another UFC star is confident he has been stricken with a similar issue to boot.

Preparing to face off with the surging Silva at UFC 314, the Ultimate Fighter makes his return in April. Hitting the headlines in recent weeks, the Arkansas native would claim Nazi dictator, Adolf Hitler was more likely a nice guy. And furthermore, hit out at the LGBTQ+ community with a slew of homophobic comments.

And mocking Silva’s symbolic ‘Lord’ tattoo emblazoned on his chest, Mitchell claims his links to Christ go deeper. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” Mitchell had said at the UFC 314 presser.

“I don’t believe in myself, I believe in the power of Christ that lives within my heart.”, he had added.

Seemingly attempting to launch some accusations as Silva, Mitchell’s latest tirade is almost less than surprising. Accusing the Brazilian of placing a “curse” on him — Mitchell claims he’s been visited by demons in his latest dreams.

“I need all my Christian warriors to pray for me that I will have peaceful sleep,” Mitchell said on social media.

“Every single night since the day before the press conference, I have had demonic dreams. Legions of demons are attacking me every single time I sleep. Not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day.”, he added with a lot of conviction.

Bryce Mitchell says he’s been having ‘demonic dreams’ since the #UFC314 press-conference, and believes Jean Silva is possessed by “a legion of demons” “When I said the name Jesus he was provoked to maliciousness, and he started barking like a dog.” @ThugnastyMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/L0sBH4Vevs — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 17, 2025

“And then the dream will switch,” he explained. “And they’ll send beautiful women to try to get me to lust and cheat on my wife. Satan is using two of my weaknesses to try and expose the evil in my own heart, which is anger and lust.”, Mitchell kept going.

However, claiming the featherweight staple is lacking from hormonal deficiency, Silva has warned him to expect the worst come April.

“Bryce, two things, these are not demons, it’s just you being afraid to face me,” he tweeted. “And second about the beautiful women you have a hormone called testosterone. And you probably have problems with it. Just be ready for April 12th, because I will be.”

Bryce, two things, these are not demons, it’s just you being afraid to face me and second about the beautiful women you have a hormone called testosterone and you probably have problems with it. Just be ready for April 12th, because I will be. — Jean de Lord Silva (@Jeansilvamma96) March 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Silva’s fellow Brazilian, Paulo Costa has goaded Mitchell over his comments, claiming he’s been visited by similar visions, too. However, since this is Costa, it can’t be independently verified if he was kidding or if this was just the ‘secret juice’ talking

Costa suggests dark magic is indeed at play by Silva

Never too far from controversy himself, Costa seems to be leading Mitchell down a dark path, figuratively speaking. Doing most of his battles online these days rather than inside the Octagon, Costa sarcastically took aim at his compatriot.

Claiming, he has been visited by both demons and beautiful women, Costa said, “Me too,“.

Costa’s remarks don’t seem to be too surprising for anyone in his comments reaction since they are used to seeing him troll people every day – primarily with AI pictures. And it’s a habit that he’s unlikely to kick anytime soon. So, he may have indeed been visited by these spirits.

Regardless, none of them seem to have been able to stop his power skills in mixed martial arts. Earlier last week, he submitted his training partner within 10 seconds after lightweight star Justin Gaetjje bet $100 that he couldn’t do it.