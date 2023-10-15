After Israel Adesanya Eyed $44,000 With Drake Like Bet, Conor McGregor Shares His Side on Ireland vs. New Zealand Rugby World Cup

The first UFC double division champion, Conor McGregor, is gearing up for his highly anticipated return to the octagon. However, his focus isn’t limited to just MMA. McGregor’s home country Ireland is set to face the three-time world champion New Zealand in an exciting Rugby World Cup quarter-final. Thanks to the Irish team’s impressive 17-match unbeaten streak, there’s a palpable sense of excitement surrounding the upcoming game. However, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya placed a bold Drake-like bet of $44,000 on New Zealand. Soon after that, Conor McGregor weighed in with his opinion on the match with a Tweet.

Ireland will clash against New Zealand on Saturday, October 14th at Stade de France in Paris, with a spot in the semi-finals at stake. While the Irish team has never secured a top-four position in the World Cup, Conor McGregor maintains his confidence in his team’s ability to advance, in contrast to Israel Adesanya, who’s made a wager on the Kiwis.

Conor McGregor backs Ireland against Israel Adesanya backed New Zealand

The former UFC lightweight champion has not set foot inside the octagon since his horrific leg break injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in 2021. However, he remains notably active on social media.

Evidently, the Irishman recently posted a tweet expressing his support for his home country in the upcoming Rugby World Cup. He was backing them against the formidable All Blacks.

In his tweet, ‘The Notorious’ boldly declared that they harbor no fear of the formidable New Zealand Rugby team. He said:

“Dear @Allblacks, the only black stuff that scares our lads are shite pints and there’s none to be found @ForgedStout #COYBIG #HistoryMakers“

However, this is not the first instance of ‘Mystic Mac’ showing support for his team. He previously congratulated the Irish Rugby team on their Grand Slam victory earlier in 2023.

McGregor was full of praises for the Irish Rugby team

In March, Ireland emerged victorious over the formidable England team in the Six Nations finale. Thus, securing their fourth Grand Slam title by defeating a 14-man England side in a thrilling encounter.

Noticing the impressive feat, UFC superstar Conor McGregor wasted no time in extending his congratulations on Twitter. He wrote:

“Congrats @IrishRugby on winning the Grand Slam! Wow! What a St. Patrick’s weekend!“

The UFC star’s unwavering passion for Ireland is evident, as he’s not only ventured into the Irish whiskey and beer business but also consistently backs his team whenever they require his support.