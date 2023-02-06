Despite the Criticism, Dana White Claims Power Slap Beats WWE, NFL, & UFC in ‘Digital’ Numbers

UFC President Dana White has come out swinging in defense at the critics of his new venture, Power Slap.

Power Slap is a TV show and a sport wherein two men in their respective weight categories indulge in a game of slapping. The individual with the power to knock out his opponent with a single slap will be proclaimed the victor.

The sport and its creator have since come under substantial scrutiny, due to the health and safety concerns that persist with such a sport, despite claims that the sport places the well-being of its athletes at its forefront.

Power Slap was brought to reality thanks to White’s efforts. The 53-year-old was left star-struck when he came across the competition, which was played by athletes in Russia.

Now, with just over a month since its advent into the combat sports ambit, the UFC president has provided a lunging defense of his enterprise, claiming they perform significantly better than other prominent sports such as the WWE, NFL, and even the UFC!

Dana White makes an intriguing declaration regarding Power Slap and its success!

Since the sport’s announcement to the world, it has come under significant backlash. This is principally due to the alarming rules regarding the sport.

While either man is allowed to slap the other, no actions of defense are sanctioned, apart from biting down on the mouth guard to keep your chin and face intact.

Nonetheless, the UFC boss is paying no heed to the criticism and has provided a scathing defense of the sport, stating that it performs better than several American sports, primarily WWE, from a digital perspective.

Following the UFC’s latest Fight Night, White made some rivering revelations with respect to Power Slaps’ social and monetary presence.

White said:

“I mean, the social media and digital is insane [for ‘Power Slap’]. I don’t know if you guys have looked at that, but on TikTok you know, we average 10 million views per post… and to put it into perspective, the WWE does 1.5 million, the UFC does 770,000, the NFL does 545,000, we’re pulling 10 million.

White continued:

“When you look at the TV show and the spot that we’re at and everything, everything that they put on that network [TBS] coming from AEW has failed… We hold 47 to 50 percent of the AEW crowd, and we’re number two every night, with men in all of cable behind the NBA.”

White’s statements provide insight into how the sport performs from a financial and marketing standpoint. Perhaps Power Slap might indeed be blowing their competitors out of the water.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t seem to be the chief concern surrounding it. Regardless of whether the sport performs well from a digital outlook, the health and safety concerns remain and are of high concern to spectators.

Will Power Slap be successful?

Although it’s premature to make a judgment, given that it is merely a month since its inauguration, the reception Power Slap has received indicates that its future is bleak.

Its poor popularity amongst the general population will be a stark reminder as to why it was a failure if it does go down that path eventually.

For now, however, there remains a stable future for the TV show.

