The most recent plea for UFC release from Nate Diaz uses a Jake Paul video: Be done with it I’ve got bigger Sh*t to deal with

Nate Diaz demands an immediate release from the UFC or a bout inside the next two months since he wants to pursue fights outside the UFC.

In his latest application on social media on Monday evening, Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) has again applied for exemption from the promotion he has been fighting for since 2007. Edwards on UFC 263 last June. In March, Diaz began to express his frustration in public, asking for war as soon as possible, or agreeing to be released.

After three months, not much has changed.

The tweet includes a video of Jake Paul brutally kicking off former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. In their December boxing match. One can only guess at the meaning of attaching this particular video to his latest fight or release from the UFC.

Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do pic.twitter.com/xyYSCBysLs — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 21, 2022



Contrary to his earlier requests, Diaz issued a deadline for this. Requesting that he be booked for war in July or August. The promotion hosts events for eight consecutive weeks from July 2 to August 20, which includes three payment events each. Diaz’s last five fights have taken place on PPV cards.

Shortly after Diaz’s first tweets asking for release. UFC president Dana White said the promotion would get Diaz a fight soon. But nothing has been officially been finalized .

Nate Diaz recent Callouts

In the last few months Nate has called out quite a few opponents, earlier he called out Dustin Poirier for a fight at welterweight. Later he trash talked with Khamzat Chimaev on twitter. To which Khamzat responded “Lets do this Skinny Guy”. But later he response to the fight came into a bout as Khamzat earlier had Visa issue later Nate suffered a injury.

It seems that Nate finally wants to end his contract with the UFC and wants to pursue fights outside the UFC. He seems very interested to take on the Jake Paul for a boxing match.

