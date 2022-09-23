Joe Rogan Admits Being Terrified of ‘F**king Monster’ Alike Creature That ‘Little Boy’ Khabib Nurmagomedov Wrestled With in His Childhood!

The prospect of being entangled in a brawl with a bear is petrifying for some people, but not for a certain former UFC Lightweight champion.

Joe Rogan is the host of the most in-demand podcast in the world right now, the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’. The MMA expert has made quite the rounds with his podcast over the past couple of years.

His podcast, on average, hosts 11 million listeners per episode. Staggering numbers.

A large part of the reason for his cult following is due to the fact that Rogan is genuine and frank in his assessment and analysis of subject matters.

Not to forget, Joe Rogan’s podcast reels in the top-tier celebrities there are in the world today. This includes artists, A-listers, renowned personalities, and so on and so forth.

Also read: Gina Carano Once Described to Joe Rogan How Dana White Sabotaged Her Million-Dollar Match With Ronda Rousey

Joe Rogan on his podcast has discussed the ideology of facing a bear, which will give an everyday fan the perspective of just how terrifying Khabib Nurmagomedov was!

In an episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan can be seen conversing about the heightened senses possessed by a bear. Albeit, the footage makes for hilarious viewing, the seriousness of the matter is not to be joked with.

On being told, a polar bear can smell a seal through three feet of ice, a horror-struck Rogan can be heard saying-

“Oh, Jesus. F***. F***. Oh my god. Three feet of ice. That is a f****** monster.”

It is also representative of certain parts of the world, where it is a common theme, to wrestle and indulge in a physical contest with bears and other certain animals.

For context, during his days as an active fighter, a viral video, spread like wildfire, wherein, the ‘Eagle’, who was still a young child, wrestled a baby bear! Yes, you heard that right, a bear!

On a potential ‘Khabib vs Bear’ duel, Rogan stated-

“He’s been wrestling since he was a little kid man..It’s him wrestling a brown bear, like a small brown bear. Like a Russian brown bear. Like our version of a grizzly in Russia. And he’s f****** wrestling it!”

It is symbolic of his upbringing. A time, during Nurmagomedov’s life, when the Russian endured almost everything thrown his way. It’s no surprise the mettle possessed by Khabib has led him to achieve such greatness.

Also read: Why Joe Rogan Signed the $200 Million Deal With Spotify- Explained