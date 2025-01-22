After Nurmagomedov Family’s First Loss, Khabib Urges Usman to Prove He’s the Best Ahead Of Bellator Fight

UFC 311 was a bad night for Team Khabib as Umar Nurmagomedov suffered the first loss in the family’s storied MMA career, falling to Merab Dvalishvili. Now, as his brother Usman defends his Bellator title, Khabib wants him to ensure that UFC 311 was only an anomaly. The former UFC champion took to Instagram to rally his younger cousin, urging him to prove to the world who the real champion is.

“We are already in Dubai and everything is ready. The next goal is to protect the belt…now it’s your turn to prove who’s the best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)



Usman is set to defend his Bellator lightweight title against Paul Hughes in the main event of PFL’s Road to Dubai on Saturday, January 25. Touted as Russia vs. Ireland 2, the feud draws clear inspiration from the infamous Khabib vs. Conor McGregor rivalry, adding extra heat to an already exciting matchup.

The feud truly began after Hughes called for Conor McGrgeor to be in his corner for the fight seeing as Khabib would in Usman’s. McGregor had also agreed to it. But courtesy of his troubles with the law, that idea has taken a backseat.

Paul Hughes wants Conor McGregor in his corner for his match against Usman Nurmagomedov with Khabib in the opposing corner pic.twitter.com/QE3Vfgs3oT — calfkicker (@calfkickercom) October 21, 2024



The Nurmagomedovs, however, don’t seem to have let it pass. Earlier last month, Khabib had issued a controversial statement claiming Ireland couldn’t produce good fighters and comparing the standards of mixed martial arts in the country to that of Dagestan.

️ Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Ireland don’t have fighters brother. Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor [McGregor], and who else?… Dagestan level of MMA here, but Ireland level not even half.” @PFLMMApic.twitter.com/tlQXoyMPwh — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 2, 2025



Now, Hughes has proven himself as a force to be reckoned with, beating almost every opponent he’s faced in the cage. His record of 13-1-0 speaks for itself. That said, being relatively new to the championship scene, he still walks into the cage as the betting underdog.

Usman, on the other hand, seems to be riding high on his unbeaten professional record and doesn’t seem to looking at Hughes as a contender he needs to be wary of. Earlier yesterday, during a promotional photoshoot, after Hughes warned him not to look past him, Usman simply asked him who he was.

Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul

Hughes exchange words during their face off Hughes: “You’re looking past me.” Usman: “Brotha who are you.” @PFLMMApic.twitter.com/Wa7dkbIPiX — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 21, 2025

Usman has also been rather dismissive of Hughes’ previous efforts inside the cage.

Usman’s warning for Hughes

“It wasn’t a crazy fight,” Usman said, referring to Hughes’ 3-round split decision win in October against AJ McKee. He doesn’t believe it was a true test for the Irishman and claimed that the number 1 contender fight should have been a five-round affair. The champion asserts that consequently, the title fight will be just another day at work for him.

“They gave me Paul, so I’ll show up and do my job… He knows it’s a chance to change his life, but sorry, Paul, everyone will just remember you for losing a fight vs. Usman Nurmagomedov.” “Everybody will remember him only for losing a fight vs. Usman Nurmagomedov.” Usman Nurmagomedov has been thinking about it, and says Paul Hughes has zero chance of winning at #RoadtoDubai. (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/c27jBfeJhk — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 13, 2025

Confident of his own prowess, the champion also dismissed Hughes’ claim of landing a game-changing punch. “Nobody’s ever touched me,” he said.

“Striking, grappling—I’m better everywhere. I’ll stick to my plan… and prove why I’m the superior fighter.”

Usman and Hughes fight for the title on January 25 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.