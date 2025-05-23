Khabib Nurmagomedov Reminds Islam Who’s Boss After Grappling Shutout: “These Youngster’s Got Faster”

Khabib Nurmagomedov may be retired from the sport, but make no mistake, his skills haven’t gone anywhere. And the fans are constantly reminded about it whenever anyone from his camp talks about training. Not only does ‘The Eagle’ conduct training, he is immersed in it.

He takes part in everything from striking training, strength and conditioning, and his personal favorite, grappling. So when Islam Mamedov started claiming that he drew 1-1 against the former champ in grappling, Khabib had to set the record straight.

Mamedov was training alongside ‘The Eagle’, and his namesake Islam Makhachev, when he grabbed his camera and went up to the former UFC champ. He asked him what happened in the grappling session that day. Islam initially held his ground, claiming he drew against Khabib.

However, ‘The Eagle’ pressed the issue a little more, and Mamedov admitted that the score was 3-0. But despite winning, Khabib had to make sure Islam’s fans knew what the actual score was.

He then posted the video on his Instagram story and captioned it, saying, “These youngsters got faster.”

Khabib’s training sessions are not exactly an easy task to get through. Although he doesn’t make his fighters throw up like David Goggins, Khabib does put them through the ringer.

So much so that lightweight champion Makhachev has not only publicly complained about it, but as asked former UFC double champion, Daniel Cormier, who Khabib thinks of as an older brother, to step in and ask the 29-0 fighter to take it easy.

However, it can also be claimed that due to these very training sessions, the Dagestani camp keeps producing world champions. Khabib has often also allowed other fighters like Belal Muhammad and the retired Demetrious Johnson to share the matt with them.

Unfortunately, he is no longer extending the privileges of his expertise to this particular Spanish influencer, who blames it on the fighter’s homophobia.

This influencer is banned from meeting Khabib

A Spanish influencer named FlexCidine got the opportunity to train with both Khabib and Islam and even met Hasbulla during a trip to Dagestan.

However, he claims that he is never allowed to meet ‘The Eagle’ again. In a podcast episode with the YouTuber Rene ZZ, FlexCidine spoke about his experience meeting the Dagestanis, before revealing what happened when he went there.

“If I return to Dagestan, I will most probably be able to train with Islam again. It’s completely impossible for me to see Khabib again until the day I die. For the simple fact that he thinks I’m gay,” the Spanish influencer revealed.

He went on to explain how Khabib’s manager found out that he was an influencer and asked him what his channel’s name was. On revealing his channel name, he claims the Dagestanis started going through his content, and in one skit, he pretends to kiss his male friend.

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t want to see this YouTuber again because he thinks he’s gay @Renezzbro #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/Pso8YO7knn — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 21, 2025

According to him, Khabib saw the clip, and that’s why he isn’t allowed to meet the former UFC champ again. Although there is no confirmation from Team Khabib, information like this should be taken with a pinch of salt.