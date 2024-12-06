Ahead of UFC 310, Shavkat Rakhmonov Says Ian Garry Avoiding Meat Makes Him ‘Easy Prey’ in the Fight

Just days after letting the world know his love for horse meat, UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov has now claimed that Ian Garry not eating meat makes him an easy target at UFC 310. Garry is one of the very few vegan mixed martial artists on the planet, and the only one of renowned stature who competes at the highest levels at the UFC. But according to Rakhmonov, “meat is meat“.

“I think its better to have a meat diet. And if he is not eating meat, it’s good. You know, it means more meat for me.”

Garry had earlier talked about his ideal post-workout meal where his nutritionist made him some quesadillas made with mock meat, which is sort of a plant-based meat-flavored ingredient made from soya, jackfruit, protein isolates from legumes, and wheat among other things.

While it is easy to judge, if someone feels compassionate enough not to kill or harm any animals for their food source, and has the financial capacity to indulge in plant-based substitutes, they should totally do it. So, good for Garry!

However, there is no substitute for the real thing, as Rakhmonov proudly says when asked about his ideal post-workout meal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon-Bernard Kairouz (@jonbernardk)



Fans are of course happy to jump on the debate and provide their two cents on the matter. This fan believes Rakhmonov will have an easy night courtesy of his meat-eating habits and said, “Ian Garry gonna learn about the food chain this weekend“. This fan, on the other hand, feels the world is in for a shock- “god all of you are gonna be so sad seeing shavkat get knocked tf out“.

But this guy truly takes the cake with his out-of-pocket deep-state political rant- “I love how all the “hurr hurr i caveman, man want meat, man strong, plant man weak” men in these comments just confirm that agricultural industry indoctrination and propaganda works like a charm. ”

But none of this actually matters. This is all just banter. When the two are locked in the cage, the only things they will be eating will be punches and kicks to the mouth.

How Garry vs Shavkat stacks up

Both fighters go into the octagon on Saturday on the back of undefeated streaks. When they come out, one of them will no longer be undefeated and will go on to fight Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title when he returns to action.

Even if that wasn’t the case, both fighters are known for their aggressive approach to the sport and it’s unlikely this will go the full distance or even end in a decision. The concept is entirely unique to at least Rakhmonov, who has won almost all his fights by choking his opponents out, and one with a kick just to prove a point.

Garry, on the other hand, is a slightly more balanced fighter. A fantastic striker in his own right, the outspoken Irishman likes taking stock of the situation and judges which way the wind is blowing before doing something out of pocket. He is calculated, which can often be mistaken for taking a step backward but that has never been the case.

Now the question is if Shavkat will allow him the time to do so? Or if Garry just outmaneuvres him and secures a title shot in the process.