Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier, and More Offer to Replace Arman Tsarukyan Against Islam Makhachev At UFC 311

Arman Tsarukyan being out of his title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 had thrown the UFC into chaos for some time. While Renato Moicano ultimately got the nod to replace him, a flurry of fighters, ranging from legitimate contenders to unlikely prospects, took to social media to throw their hats in the ring.

Former middleweight champion Alex Pereira was one of the first to tease fans about the possibility, sharing a screenshot of an incoming call from Dana White with the caption, “On my way to LA, CHAMA.” While Pereira being the light heavyweight champion makes his offer improbable, it was funny to see him joking about saving another UFC PPV.

On my way to LA, CHAMA pic.twitter.com/0lbV9Vcg4T — Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) January 17, 2025

Dustin Poirier, a seasoned lightweight contender, made his interest clear with a simple tweet: “Hit me up @ufc.” Poirier had previously fought Islam in a losing cause at UFC 302.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler added a touch of drama, quoting the Bible with, “Here am I, send me…” proving he’s always game for a challenge. To be fair, given that he’s lost four of his last five fights, there were fewer chances of him getting the fight than Pereira.

Even Chase Hooper, known more for his potential than his ranking, playfully chimed in with a tweet saying, “I’ll do it,” while UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski wondered why the UFC hadn’t reached out to him!

Why didn’t you call me?? — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) January 17, 2025

Then there was Dillon Danis, never one to miss a chance for controversy. Danis, who got sued for taking illegal liberties during his last fight against Logan Paul has been clamoring for a match forever now. He has even complained about nobody wanting to fight him.

To rectify that situation, Danis thought it was prudent to indulge in some bigoted remarks at Islam!

Perfect time to settle everything. I’ll fly to LA tomorrow and fight @MAKHACHEVMMA no problem. I submit the inbred inside one round and send him back to his brother-and-sister parents. @moicanoufc is literally absolute garbage. This can’t be considered a title fight, and no one… — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 17, 2025

The sheer number of fighters who would jump at the opportunity to fight Islam only goes on to prove the marquee big match star he’s become; a long way from his early days in the promotion. It is an anomaly of sorts, considering his primary skills involve grappling and wrestling.

For a long time, wrestlers have not been given their due respect in the sport and have been labeled ‘boring’ by the laymen. However, considering Makhachev will fight anyone anywhere, it is difficult really put him in a similar box.

Islam Makhachev sends a message to fans

While announcing Tsarukyan’s replacement for tomorrow, UFC bossman Dana White also revealed his conversation with Islam after informing him of the last-minute pullout.

The UFC President praised Makhachev for not caring who it is he was fighting.

“When I called Islam he said ‘Brother, I’m the champion. I don’t care who it is, I will fight anyone… I don’t care, I’m going to bed. When I wake up, and whoever I’m fighting tomorrow, I’m good with.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite)



Islam later addressed the issue at the weigh-in and told Joe Rogan that he couldn’t just call off the fight because he was here for the fans.

“I couldn’t leave these people without a fight. This is all for you guys… [I’m gonna] smash my opponent, that’s it. Doesn’t matter who’s gonna be in front of me.”

️ Islam Makhachev: “I couldn’t leave these people without a fight. This is all for you guys… [I’m gonna] smash my opponent, that’s it. Doesn’t matter who’s gonna be in front of me.” #UFC311 #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/kNcBgFOrkz — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 18, 2025

While it is a short-notice fight, make no mistake, Moicano is a scrapper, unlike anyone Islam has faced in years. And he’s coming into this fight without the added burden of expectations. Hopefully, all of this can culminate into a great main event for 2025’s first UFC PPV.