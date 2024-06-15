Alex Pereira Eyes Madison Square Garden Return Near the End of 2024 if Unscathed After Jiri Prochazka Fight

Alex Pereira has saved a UFC card yet again, as he steps in to replace Conor McGregor for UFC 303. The Brazilian fighter will be taking on former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiri Prochazka with the title on the line. Although this is the Brazillian’s second fight of the year, he intends to return before 2025 and is aiming for a November or December fight if he can overcome Prochazka

Alex Pereira has quickly become a fan favorite, with some calling him a hero for saving UFC cards, as taking a title fight on short notice is not something every fighter would do. However, Pereira loves fighting and does not like disappointing the fans. In a recent interview for his YouTube channel, he spoke about the possibility of fighting again this year, saying

“I also want to rest a little, I have time to fight till the end of the year. Till November, December, who knows? In Madison Square Garden, a spot where I feel very good at.”

Well, even though ‘Poatan’ still has some way to go before he can insert himself into the GOAT conversation, the Brazillian has surely made his mark in the UFC. Moreover, despite their being better fighters in the promotion, Pereira has taken on the role of the people’s champion.

Ahead of his fight, Alex Pereira even reassured his fans that he would make the most of the situation despite the short notice.

Alex Pereira reassures fans that he will give his best despite short notice for UFC 303

Alex Pereira took on the Jiri Prochazka title fight for UFC 303 with just 15 days to go. Fifteen days is nowhere near a full training camp, much less for a title fight. However, ‘Poatan’ is confident in his abilities and even took to Instagram to reassure fans, saying

“I understand that this fight is very close and there may be difficulties with the lead up time BUT if there is somebody that can make this happen it is me! POATAN! This is why I am one of the biggest names in the UFC Alex Pereira”

The Brazilian fighter spoke about how he is willing to take risks that no one else will. However, to be fair to Prochazka, the Czech also accepted the bout on short notice and will have the same amount of time to prepare. Hence, from the looks of it, the fight will definitely be very closely contested.