Alex Pereira Predicted to Reach ‘Anderson Silva and Mike Tyson’ Levels of Fear in UFC

The legend of Alex Pereira keeps growing with every fight he wins. And boy, those wins are coming fast and easy, making former middleweight Chael Sonnen believe Poatan is going into the category of the legendary Anderson Silva and Mike Tyson.

The Brazilian seems untouchable inside the octagon at the moment, with the deadliest left hook the organization has ever seen.

‘Poatan’s’ fear factor keeps increasing thanks to his stone-cold demeanor, ancient tribal rituals, and his KO power inside the octagon.

DC and Chael Sonnen co-host the Good Guy/Bad Guy show on YouTube, and in their latest, they spoke about the almost mythical hype behind Pereira and how it scares people.

Speaking more about how nobody other than Magomed Ankalaev has been calling him out, the ‘Bad Guy’ said:

“Aside from Ankalaev, there’s not a 205 pounder out there that wants him, that’s gonna call him out or is going to compete to their full ability. Pereira is going to go into the category of Anderson and Mike Tyson which is almost a stoic enigma.”

Well, Pereira is living up to every bit of that reputation of an ‘enigma’.

Although he does seem like a chilled out happy dude out in the civilization, going on joy rides with his kids and making funny videos with fans, when he gets into that cage, the demeanor shifts, there’s an uneasy chill in the air, almost like the grim reaper is staring at you from across the octagon.

Take his last fight against Jiri Prochazka for example. He knocked out one of the most dangerous fighters in the division without suffering so much as a single scratch. This was after he stared down the Polish fighter for 5 mins straight.

In fact, the legend of ‘Poatan’ is growing so exponentially that even the likes of Dustin Poirier want to see him take on Jon Jones next.

Dustin Poirier calls for Poatan at heavyweight

Jon Jones will potentially fight Stipe Miocic in November this year, in a title match that has been a long time coming. The champ promised fans this fight over a year ago, but even now there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding it.

Jones has been out due to an injury for more than a year and Miocic is no longer a top 5 heavyweight, despite his illustrious career. His best days are behind him and many believe that this is why the champ has chosen him, a big name fight that will further his legacy without the chances of backfiring easily.

However, since Pereira has shown an interest to move up in weight class and challenge for his 3rd title in his 3rd division, fans and experts alike have taken notice. The latest to the join that growing list is former interim lightweight champion , Dustin Poirier.

In a recent episode of The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani, Poirier spoke about Pereira’s aura and why he should be the one fighting Jones,

“Aspinall is legit…but he doesn’t have the aura that Alex and Jones have. It’s the perfect time for it…It’s bigger, it’s a blockbuster bro.”

Dustin Porier is asked if Alex Pereira would beat Jon Jones #TheMMAHour @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/MyQ8nfZNOE — FightCrack (@FightCrack) July 10, 2024

However, Poirier did use logic and knows that the next step for Pereira should be Magomed Ankalaev. The Russian is the only real contender left in the division for Pereira.

But the Jones fight is something that would potentially shatter records. There hasn’t been this much hype for a fight since Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. Jones is a great champion but Pereira had made a name for himself by systematically finishing champions!