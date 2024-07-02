Alex Pereira Takes Home $303K Bonus from Boss Dana White for UFC 303 Knockout: Coach Plinio Cruz

Dana White had apparently made the Alex Pereira’s $303k bonus wish come to life. Fans who viewed UFC 303 know that ‘Poatan’ had asked for the amount in bonus during his octagon interview with Joe Rogan. And according to his coach Plinio Cruz, White has obliged.

Pereira continued his dream run in the UFC with another victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303. His in-octagon dominance has earned him massive fame and made him one of the biggest stars on the current UFC roster.

However, it is his tendency to stay active and accept short-notice fights that has really stood out for both fans and Dana White.

But it didn’t just happen right away.

Cruz disclosed that initially, White only had awarded Pereira with the usual bonus amount of $50k. But the 54-year-old couldn’t help accepting Pereira’s “$303k bonus” wish after getting reminded about how the Brazilian didn’t get the special $300k bonus at UFC 300 despite his superb performance.

“They gave $300k bonuses at UFC 300, and he [Pereira] did not get ‘Performance of the Night’. He was a little bit salty about that. Then, because of all the things he’s doing, taking the fight in two weeks, Dana said, ‘You know what man, I’m gonna take care of you. You got a $303k [bonus].”

Coach Plinio Cruz says Alex Pereira received a $303k bonus from Dana White for his UFC 303 performance ▶️ https://t.co/VOKvHFYext #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/72dNdIpuP8 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 1, 2024

Needless to say, Pereira would be a much happier man after getting his wish materialized.

However, his in-octagon interview proved he has another wish that White may not be that keen on fulfilling

Poatan on Jon Jones’ tail but White won’t let him bite

The UFC community has been expressing their desire to watch Pereira move to heavyweight for a few months now. But tit was all just speculations till Pereira’s UFC 303 in-octagon interview.

‘Poatan’ cleared the haze regarding his move to heavyweight after mentioning that he would happily oblige to the demand of the fans. The current UFC heavyweight champ, Jones, has also revealed that he would have no issues in fighting Pereira after he’s done with Stipe Miocic.

However, Dana White remains unconvinced. The UFC President would first see the Brazilian finish off his division first before making a move to further his legacy at heavyweight.