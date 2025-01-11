mobile app bar

Alex Pereira’s Next Opponent Could Be Magomed Ankalaev, No Move to Heavyweight Division

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Alex Pereira (L), Magomed Ankalaev (R)

Alex Pereira (L), Magomed Ankalaev (R)

Credits: IMAGN

For months, Alex Pereira has been the center of ‘ducking’ debates, with accusations flying against the Brazilian powerhouse avoiding a fight against Magomed Ankalaev. However, after multiple callouts from the Russian contender and speculation swirling online, it seems Pereira will now have the opportunity to put those allegations to rest.

According to Ariel Helwani, Pereira’s perceived move to heavyweight will take at least six months, so the plan is to have him defend the light heavyweight title first.


Ankalaev, a technical yet ferocious fighter, has consistently made his case for a shot at Pereira. The champ, on the other hand, had been rather adamant about not allowing Ankalaev a shot at the title.


He had, of course, blamed it on the UFC and claimed that nobody wanted to watch him fight due to his ‘boring’ style of fighting.


But now, assuming Helwani’s report is true, Pereira has answered the call. Ankalaev is widely considered one of the most dangerous fighters in the division, blending a well-rounded wrestling game with fluency on his feet. This is something Pereira has yet to contend with during his time with the UFC.

The light heavyweight champion defended his title thrice last year but all of it was against strikers, none of whom attempted a takedown at any point during their matches. So Ankalaev will be the first true test Pereira will have against quality grappling, something he needs to be ready for, especially since his endgame is fighting Jon Jones at some point.

Jones has long made it known that he would rather fight Pereira than try to unify the heavyweight title against Tom Aspinall. Pereira himself has asserted that the fight was inevitable.

However, Jones is also one of the best MMA grapplers the sport has ever seen. He’s so good that bossman Dana White has been hesitant to put Pereira inside the octagon against him.


But if Pereira could prove that he can stand his ground against someone like Ankalaev, White may perhaps change his mind and allow the mega-fight to go ahead.

Poatan‘ understands this and in order to prepare, has recruited the help of a fellow Brazilia fighter, Caio Borralho to work on his grappling.

Poatan is locked in

When interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall was asked about how he would deal with Pereira, the Brit simply claimed he would run across the octagon and tackle him to the ground to deal with him on his back.

It seems Pereira is well aware of this narrative about fighting on the ground being his kryptonite and is working diligently to change it. Over the past year, the Brazilian has been sharpening his ground game, training with some of the best grapplers in the sport.

He’s been wrestling with Olympian Mackenzie Dern, whose jiu-jitsu credentials are among the best in MMA, training Judo with two-time Olympic god medalist Kayla Harrison, and rolling with Caio Borralho, a rising UFC star known for his grappling-heavy style.

Whether it’s takedown defense, scrambles, or submissions, Pereira seems to have been left with little to no choice as he embraces his fourth title defense against the most accomplished wrestler in the light heavyweight division.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these