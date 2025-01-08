Ali Abdelaziz Refutes “Wrestler” Label for Magomed Ankalaev, Points Out His Knockouts Outnumbering Alex Pereira’s UFC Career Wins

Ali Abdelaziz is not letting anyone pigeonhole Magomed Ankalaev as just a “wrestler.” In a recent interview with Kevin Iole on YouTube, the MMA manager fired back at critics, emphasizing Ankalaev’s knockout prowess. He also compared his number of knockouts directly to former middleweight champion Alex Pereira’s career achievements.

“I think Magomed Ankalaev has more knockouts than Alex Pereira has wins in the UFC. Nobody can say he is boring.”

Ankalaev’s 11 knockouts surpass Pereira’s total UFC wins (9) and that makes him just one knockout away from equaling his entire career wins tally of 12.

Abdelaziz further revealed that Ankalaev has set his sights on him, promising to knock him out in less than three rounds if they ever share the Octagon. With Pereira renowned for his striking prowess, a fight between these two would be nothing short of electrifying.

While Ankalaev has often been labeled a wrestler due to his grappling-heavy performances, Abdelaziz’s comments highlight his versatility and finishing ability. He made a strong case about him being far more dynamic than his critics give him credit for.

Ankalaev is one of the biggest threats in the division for Pereira and the reason was because of his wrestling capabilities. However, as it turns out, the Russian is going for the KO.

Pereira vs Ankalaev promises to be fireworks as per Abdelaziz

Abdelaziz didn’t hold back when discussing Pereira’s vulnerabilities, particularly his chin, as he predicted a decisive win for Ankalaev in a potential bout. Referencing Pereira’s knockout loss to Israel Adesanya, Abdelaziz explained why he believes the Russian has the tools to expose this perceived weakness.

“If Israel Adesanya can knock him out, why you don’t think Ankalaev can knock him out?”

Abdelaziz emphasized upon Ankalaev’s striking power and ability to capitalize on openings, suggesting that Pereira’s durability might not hold up against the Russian’s precision and power.

Abdelaziz’s confidence in Ankalaev’s chances against Pereira highlights his belief that Ankalaev can not only compete but dominate one of the UFC’s most talked-about stars. With Ankalaev’s combination of knockout power and tactical expertise, Abdelaziz is betting that his fighter will expose, what he sees as a critical chink in Pereira’s armor.