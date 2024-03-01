Why Do UFC Fighters Have Nicknames or Monikers?

Using monikers or nicknames to identify an individual has been prevalent for ages. Earlier, people used to hail exceptional warriors and kings with nicknames mostly based on their glorious victories. Most of the world population today may have come across the unforgettable Macedonian conqueror, ‘Alexander’s’ noted nickname, ‘The Great’. It won’t be wrong to say that UFC fighters are an embodiment of such warriors in today’s era. Understanding all of this makes it easy to realize why there are nicknames or monikers associated with the original names of UFC fighters as well.

However, the conquests or victories of individuals weren’t the only factor behind an individual’s nickname. The historic French Emperor Napolean Bonaparte’s stature became the primary factor behind his famous moniker, ‘The Little Corporal’. Similarly, the monikers of UFC fighters also depend on various features.

Some of the noted UFC stars like Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski selected their nicknames from history, keeping the place of their origin in the back of their minds. While others like Conor McGregor were provided with nicknames like ‘The Notorious’ as a mark of their character in the UFC.

Numerous UFC fighters derive their monikers from their fighting styles as well. The noted UFC featherweight, Yair Rodriguez‘s nickname ‘El Pantera’, stands as a glaring example of this. The fans who have witnessed the Mexican’s fights know that his style comprises sudden attacks from unthinkable angles which resemble the ways of a panther attacking its prey.

Despite all of this, nicknames or monikers do not serve any specific purpose. There are numerous UFC fighters who don’t have any moniker associated with their original names. But they often provide fighters with a specific kind of image, making them easily identifiable to the fans.

However, in most cases, fighters don’t select their nicknames themselves. Their coaches, teammates, or other close ones provide them with it. This is why some noted UFC fighters have also received unwanted nicknames.

UFC fighter Robert Whittaker didn’t like his fan-given nickname pretty much before accepting it

Most fans may know that the noted former UFC middleweight king, Robert Whittaker, has two nicknames instead of one. His initial nickname, ‘The Reaper’ has been with him since the early days of his pro-MMA career. But the Australian also earned another nickname from a fan during his UFC tenure.

It was a UFC fan named Colby Hentges, who suggested a second nickname for Whittaker through a tweet several years back. He suggested Whittaker should be called ‘Bobby Knuckles’, although he lacked any proper justification for his choice.

However, it was the noted UFC play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik, who publicized this nickname and made it as popular as his original one. Eventually, Whittaker also accepted his second nickname saying, “They’re both me”.