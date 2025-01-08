Ali Abdelaziz Claims No Fighter Can Ever Match UFC Champ Islam Makhachev’s Fight Skills After Witnessing Last 6 Weeks of Training

Ali Abdelaziz has high praise for the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Known for hyping up his fighters, Abdelaziz took things to another level in a recent interview with Kevin Iole on YouTube. The super manager claimed that no fighter of the past, present, or the future can match Makhachev’s skill set.

“I never see a fighter, have not been born yet a fighter that have the skills this man have. This man’s boxing is on a completely different level.”

Abdelaziz’s bold statement comes after spending the last six weeks at the fighter’s training camp. He is convinced that the champion is operating on a plane of his own.

While Makhachev has long been praised for his elite grappling and suffocating wrestling, Abdelaziz highlighted his boxing as the standout feature, suggesting the champ has reached a new level in his striking game.

This isn’t the first time Abdelaziz has spoken highly of him. However, even fans who might typically roll their eyes at the manager’s hyperbole, would admit he has a point.

Makhachev’s dominance in the octagon is undeniable, and his ability to seamlessly mix striking with grappling, continues to set him apart in the UFC’s stacked up lightweight division.

As Makhachev prepares for his next title defense, Abdelaziz’s confidence only adds to the hype surrounding the champion. Whether or not the claim of being unmatched forever holds up, one thing is clear: Makhachev is a problem for anyone who steps into the cage with him.

But the prediction does not end there. The former Team Khabib manager believes there are bigger things in store for Makhachev.

Abdelaziz claims Makhachev is on the path of greatness

Abdelaziz is confident that Makhachev’s career trajectory will end with him being recognized as the greatest pound-for-pound champion in UFC history.

“By the end of his career, he may be the best P4P champion we have ever seen and everybody see…..Because nobody does the things he does.”

Abdelaziz outlined the path Makhachev would need to follow to cement this legacy, emphasizing that it’s about more than just talent; it’s about accomplishments. He believes Makhachev needs to defend his lightweight title several more times and eventually move up a weight class to claim a second belt.

This would put him in elite company as a multi-division champion and solidify his place in UFC history. With Makhachev’s dominance already evident and his skills continually evolving, his prediction doesn’t seem far-fetched.

If the champion continues to rack up title defenses and take on greater challenges, his claim as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter might become impossible to deny.