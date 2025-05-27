‘Caitlin Clark?’: Fans Drop Wild Suggestion as Team Khabib’s Manager Promises New Champion at UFC 316

IOWA CITY, IA – FEBRUARY 02: Former Iowa player Caitlin Clark as seen during a news conference before a Big Ten Conference women s basketball game between the USC Trojans and the Iowa Hawkeyes on February 02, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA. (Photo by Keith Gillett Icon Sportswire) COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 02 Women s – USC at Iowa EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250202153 Credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Post cryptic questions on social media and expect to get some ludicrous, if not irrelevant responses. And predictably, that’s what followed Ali Abdelaziz’s post on X, formerly Twitter, earlier today.

The MMA powerhouse has transitioned smoothly from his fighting career into management. Apart from promoting PFL, he manages a number of top-tier UFC fighters. Through his company, Dominance MMA Management, Abdelaziz has managed Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, and Henry Cejudo.

With a number of exciting fights confirmed for UFC 316, Abdelaziz was keen to promote one of the latest Dominance MMA recruits, who is confirmed to fight at the event. Speaking to his 200,000 followers on X, Abdelaziz shared a cryptic post teasing the fighter.

“Two times Olympic champion judo world champion two times PFL champion June 7 UFC champion guess who is that?” wrote Abdelaziz.

The MMA promoter and manager left it to the imagination and knowledge of his followers. But it seems that Abdelaziz got more than he bargained for from one X user in the comments.

Caitlyn Clark? — TheFlowMann (@iflowmannMMA) May 27, 2025

“Caitlyn Clark?” read one response from X user and MMA content creator, TheFlowMann. The reply was in reference to WNBA star Caitlin Clark, one of the most recognized players in women’s basketball.

Clark, who was the assists leader in the WNBA last season, has also grabbed headlines for her aggressive playing style. As a highly influential playmaker for the Indiana Fever, she is often the victim of intense physical tackles from the opposition. This has forced her to retaliate with her own aggressive style.

This increase in physical offense from Clark has led some combat sport fans to jokingly suggest that she should consider MMA. That is, of course, once her basketball career comes to an end.

Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t Clark that Ali Abdelaziz was referencing in his post. It was, in fact, Kayla Harrison. Apart from the above-mentioned accolades, Harrison also holds an impressive 18-1 record in MMA since transitioning out of Judo.

Unbeaten in two UFC fights, Abdelaziz’s post suggests that Harrison will have a first UFC title to add to her trophy case when UFC 316 gets underway on June 7th. But Harrison will have to put away a serious UFC veteran if she’s to win her maiden title in the promotion.

Who is Kayla Harrison’s UFC 316 opponent, Julianna Peña?

The first female winner of The Ultimate Fighter, Julianna Peña, has cemented herself as a bantamweight all-timer with her most recent string of victories.

The current Bantamweight Champion in her second reign, Peña, did the unthinkable at UFC 269. That was when she defeated Amanda Nunes to win the title for the first time in 2021. It was only the second time Nunes had lost in the UFC. However, she did get revenge on Peña and regained her title in a 2022 rematch.

Still, Peña didn’t have to wait long to regain her title. She did that after defeating Raquel Pennington late last year to become a two-time bantamweight champ. Now 35, facing the equally seasoned Harrison, 34, it will be a battle of experience in a hotly anticipated battle.