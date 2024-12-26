‘Amazing’: Khabib Nurmagomedov Commends Liverpool FC for Heartwarming Act Toward Six-Year-Old Fan

Khabib Nurmagomedov might be a die-hard Real Madrid fan, but even he couldn’t help but applaud Liverpool FC for their latest heartwarming gesture. The former UFC champ took to social media to praise the club after they surprised a six-year-old fan by bringing his favorite players to meet him.

The touching moment, shared by Liverpool FC, featured stars like Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah showing up at the young fan’s school, leaving him completely starstruck.

Reacting to the beautiful moment, Khabib shared it as a story on his Instagram page and called it “amazing”.

After a brief interaction, Isaac along with his family were taken to the Liverpool football club training ground where he met the manager Arne Slot, as well as the rest of the team including star players such as Luis Diaz, Andrew Robertson, and more. Needless to say, the young fan was over the moon having met all of his footballing idols.

Khabib might have ruled the MMA world, but soccer has always been his first love. Even at the peak of his fighting career, he’s been clear – nothing compares to the beautiful game.

Back in 2021, rumors swirled about him signing with Russian side Legion Dynamo. Khabib had brushed it off but admitted he’d jump at the chance if the right offer came along. “Football is my childhood dream,” he said.

“MMA is great, but for me, football is the best sport in the world.”

Back in 2021, Khabib had also visited the English soccer club, Manchester United’s iconic Old Trafford stadium to watch a match against Everton. The Dagestani star was, however, careful to remind the Red Devils that he wasn’t a fan of just one club.

“I’ll be honest, I’m not a sole Manchester United fan, I’m more of a fan of all football.”

He then reminisced about watching soccer matches with his father Abdulmanap.

“When I was growing up, my father would always watch the match. I remember during Euro 1996 there was a match between England and Germany, and England lost on penalties that day. Following that I watched Germany versus Czech Republic and then that led into the World Cups.”

As it turns out Khabib is quite a soccer player as well.

Khabib responds to a challenge by Real Madrid star

It all started when Khabib posted a photo of himself playing football on Instagram, showing off his skills away from the cage. Naturally, it caught the attention of Antonio Rudiger, the Real Madrid centre-back.

The undefeated UFC legend, who walked away from the octagon in 2020 with a perfect 29-0 record then got called out for a fun little challenge by the soccer star.

Footballer Antonio Rüdiger asks Khabib for a 1 vs 1, and Khabib responds: “1vs1 is not football, this is MMA. Be careful.” #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/wSumZ6oZbZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 16, 2024

Khabib, always quick on the draw, kept his response simple but sharp. While Rudiger was clearly talking football, Khabib hinted that for him, a “1 vs 1” means something completely different – and probably a lot more painful!