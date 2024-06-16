Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen Lackluster Rematch Raises Eyebrows Over Money-Driven Motives

June 16, 2024, Sao Paulo, SoÂ£O Paulo, Brasil, Brazil: (L-R) Anderson Silva battles Chael Sonnen in their bout during the Spaten Fight Night event at Komplexo Tempo on June 16, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. ( /PxImages) Sao Paulo Brazil – ZUMAp175 20240616_zsa_p175_018 Copyright: xLeandroxBernardesx

Who would’ve thought that 14 years after they first met in the cage, we’d see Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen, both nearing 50 slug it out inside a boxing ring? Well, that was what the fandom expected when they heard about the bout but what they got was a lackluster 5-round exhibition.

While Sonnen aged 47 got a shot at redemption after his first two fights against Silva went in favor of the Brazilian, age seemed to have caught up to the former fighter.

Both fighters, to be fair, looked a shell of their former selves but what really ticked off the fandom was dull pillowhanded exchanges.

“man they threw the softest punches ever in a fight lol just 2 buddies getting that $ now.”

With Silva being almost 50(49 to be precise) and Sonnen two years younger, they are well over their prime.

Regardless of this, the duo decided to dance in the ring without risking anything, making a boatload of money in the process, as this fan has commented.

“Smart men. Agreed to fake the fight and get paid a shit ton of money.”

On the other hand, another user pointed out the fact both fighters were in need for money despite having illustrious careers in the UFC.

“Two old guys needing a paycheck.”

This guy also echoed the same sentiment as other disappointed fans.

“Bag secured”

Regardless, at the end of the day, the two have buried the hatchet long ago with Silva making his rival a ton of money, inviting him to Brazil in front of fans that had once hated the American.

“Real af. Just two old friends sparring for cash”

With all that said, let us take a closer look at the five-round fight and see how Sonnen’s boxing debut by.