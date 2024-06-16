Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen Lackluster Rematch Raises Eyebrows Over Money-Driven Motives

Who would’ve thought that 14 years after they first met in the cage, we’d see Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen, both nearing 50 slug it out inside a boxing ring? Well, that was what the fandom expected when they heard about the bout but what they got was a lackluster 5-round exhibition.
While Sonnen aged 47 got a shot at redemption after his first two fights against Silva went in favor of the Brazilian, age seemed to have caught up to the former fighter.
Both fighters, to be fair, looked a shell of their former selves but what really ticked off the fandom was dull pillowhanded exchanges.
“man they threw the softest punches ever in a fight lol just 2 buddies getting that $ now.”
😂 man they threw the softest punches ever in a fight lol just 2 buddies getting that $ now. https://t.co/HzU8S4GLQJ
— Lucas R. (@lucasreid24) June 16, 2024
With Silva being almost 50(49 to be precise) and Sonnen two years younger, they are well over their prime.
Regardless of this, the duo decided to dance in the ring without risking anything, making a boatload of money in the process, as this fan has commented.
“Smart men. Agreed to fake the fight and get paid a shit ton of money.”
Smart men. Agreed to fake the fight and get paid a shit ton of money.
— DMAN (@royaldman) June 16, 2024
“Two old guys needing a paycheck.”
Two old guys needing a paycheck
— Donald Exotic (@GitterMma) June 16, 2024
This guy also echoed the same sentiment as other disappointed fans.
“Bag secured”
Bag secured lmao https://t.co/IjEAqz7l0S
— BD “En Sabah Nur” (@__BD1) June 16, 2024
Real af. Just two old friends sparring for cash https://t.co/vG3kFNUYBh
— miles (@kennypowders555) June 16, 2024
With all that said, let us take a closer look at the five-round fight and see how Sonnen’s boxing debut by.
Chael Sonnen vs Anderson Silva ends in a draw
An exhibition bout ending in a draw isn’t exactly a world-ending event. But going into the bout, Sonnen had remarked that he was taking training seriously as this was his lost shot at redemption.
The two men took center stage with Sonnen adopting a low crunching stance while Silva looked more polished out of the two.
Taking things easy, the two got off once the bell rang. Silva initially got in a jab that connected but Sonnen using his low stance managed to slip many and close the distance.
And once things got a little too close for comfort, Sonnen initiated the clinch from where he tried to land some body shots of his own but to no good. However, a stiff shot got the American’s nose bleeding as Silva drew first blood.
As for Silva, he got in some great combinations without his trademark viciousness. But when ‘The American Gangster’ tried to do the same, Silva just circled away, floating around the wrestler like a butterfly. And when the bell rang after the last round, the two embraced each other and the trilogy fight ended up in a draw.