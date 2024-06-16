mobile app bar

Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen Lackluster Rematch Raises Eyebrows Over Money-Driven Motives

Kishore R
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen Lackluster Rematch Raises Eyebrows Over Money-Driven Motives

June 16, 2024, Sao Paulo, SoÂ£O Paulo, Brasil, Brazil: (L-R) Anderson Silva battles Chael Sonnen in their bout during the Spaten Fight Night event at Komplexo Tempo on June 16, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. ( /PxImages) Sao Paulo Brazil – ZUMAp175 20240616_zsa_p175_018 Copyright: xLeandroxBernardesx

Who would’ve thought that 14 years after they first met in the cage, we’d see Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen, both nearing 50 slug it out inside a boxing ring? Well, that was what the fandom expected when they heard about the bout but what they got was a lackluster 5-round exhibition.

While Sonnen aged 47 got a shot at redemption after his first two fights against Silva went in favor of the Brazilian, age seemed to have caught up to the former fighter.

Both fighters, to be fair, looked a shell of their former selves but what really ticked off the fandom was dull pillowhanded exchanges.

“man they threw the softest punches ever in a fight lol just 2 buddies getting that $ now.” 

 

With Silva being almost 50(49 to be precise) and Sonnen two years younger, they are well over their prime.

Regardless of this, the duo decided to dance in the ring without risking anything, making a boatload of money in the process, as this fan has commented.

Smart men. Agreed to fake the fight and get paid a shit ton of money.” 

On the other hand, another user pointed out the fact both fighters were in need for money despite having illustrious careers in the UFC.
“Two old guys needing a paycheck.” 

This guy also echoed the same sentiment as other disappointed fans.

            “Bag secured”

Regardless, at the end of the day, the two have buried the hatchet long ago with Silva making his rival a ton of money, inviting him to Brazil in front of fans that had once hated the American.
                   “Real af. Just two old friends sparring for cash”

With all that said, let us take a closer look at the five-round fight and see how Sonnen’s boxing debut by.

Chael Sonnen vs Anderson Silva ends in a draw

An exhibition bout ending in a draw isn’t exactly a world-ending event. But going into the bout, Sonnen had remarked that he was taking training seriously as this was his lost shot at redemption.

The two men took center stage with Sonnen adopting a low crunching stance while Silva looked more polished out of the two.

Taking things easy, the two got off once the bell rang. Silva initially got in a jab that connected but Sonnen using his low stance managed to slip many and close the distance.

And once things got a little too close for comfort, Sonnen initiated the clinch from where he tried to land some body shots of his own but to no good. However, a stiff shot got the American’s nose bleeding as Silva drew first blood.

As for Silva, he got in some great combinations without his trademark viciousness. But when ‘The American Gangster’ tried to do the same, Silva just circled away, floating around the wrestler like a butterfly. And when the bell rang after the last round, the two embraced each other and the trilogy fight ended up in a draw.

About the author

Kishore R

Kishore R

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Kishore is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. It was a YouTube video of 1989’s Fight of the Year bout between Roberto Duran and Iran Barkley that got him hooked on the thrill of the gladiator sport. Later that insatiable thirst and yearning for controlled violence got him to the defunct PRIDE FC, which was the king of MMA promotions till the Ultimate Fighting Championship broke into the scene. Along with his undying passion for the sport and his experience as a writer, penning more than a thousand articles, Kishore is amalgamating his technical understanding of the sport with his stellar storytelling prowess. From Fedor’s unrivaled reign to the newest crowning of Alex Pereira, he has been religiously following the sport and wishes to see Tony Ferguson bounce back and showcase his old swagger - “IT’S TONY TIME!”

Read more from Kishore R

Share this article

Don’t miss these