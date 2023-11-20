Angel Reese Receives Shocking Two-Word Reaction From UFC Legend Amidst Social Media Drama Surrounding Her Mother

Former UFC title challenger, Chael Sonnen has a way with words. Since retiring the veteran is now active on social media platforms churning out content and sharing his thoughts on the latest matters in the sport. Sonnen is not one to shy away from speaking the truth even if it does land him in hot water from time to time. The latest issue that Sonnen has shared his views on happens to involve NCAA star Angel Reese and the latest controversy surrounding her mother.

Angel Reese is a 21-year-old forward for the LSU Tigers’ women’s team. She was awarded the Most Outstanding Player award in 2023 after leading LSU to its first national championship. Reese proved her supremacy on the court by setting NCAA records for single-season double-doubles and SEC records for single-season rebounds. She is one of the most highly valued and popular NCAA athletes at this point in time.

According to rumours, Reese is currently suspended from the Basketball team due to a low GPA. The issue came to light after her mother and teammate Flau’jae Johnson’s mother traded words back and forth on social media. UFC veteran Chael Sonnen reacted to the news on Twitter with a cheeky dig at Reese. He said,

“Star.” Typo?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChaelSonnen/status/1726361515572572206?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Let’s take a closer look at the issue that is currently affecting one of the best basketball teams in the NCAA at the moment.

Shedding further light on the situation involving Angel Reese

Reese was an absentee this Friday for her team’s game against SouthEastern Louisiana. When the head coach was asked about the absence he said,

“Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope she’s back with the team soon. I’m not gonna answer any more than that.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/byreeddarcey/status/1725711963525730498?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mulkey refused to answer any further questions related to Reese. When the parents of the players are fighting on social media, it’s never a good sign. Even more so when it happens to be the star player of the team.

At this point in time there are no reports confirming the rumours about the low GPA. However, there is no other explanation for the sudden omission from the team either. In her second season with the Tigers so far, Reese is averaging 17.0 points and 10.3 rebounds in four games. It would be interesting to note further developments regarding Reese.