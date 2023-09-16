“6 Feet and 4 Inches at the Age of 10!”: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Shocks’ 32,300,000 Followers With 7 Random Facts About Himself

Credit: Jun 11, 2023; Sonoma, California, USA; DJ Diesel, also known as Shaquille O’Neal, performs for the fans after the Toyota / Save Mart 350 race at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining sports personalities to ever grace the media. The Diesel has over 32,300,000 followers on his Instagram, who he keeps very entertained. Shaq recently took to Instagram to enlighten his followers with 7-facts about himself. The Lakers legend did so by sharing a video on his Instagram story.

The big man grew up around the country due to his father being in the military. The 7-footer got the opportunity to explore different cultures and avenues, which he would later turn into hobbies that would make him a lot of money too.

Shaquille O’Neal takes to Instagram to share 7 interesting facts about himself

The 4-time NBA champion recently took to Instagram to share 7-facts about his life that were relatively unknown. The first fact the video goes into is that Shaquille O’Neal has only made 1 three-pointer in his entire time in the NBA. The second is the fact that even though Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant won three Championships together, they didn’t necessarily get along.

Coming in at number three is the fact that Shaq’s debut album, Shaq Diesel, sold over a million copies, making it go Platinum.

The fact that Shaq missed about half of his free throws in his career was random fact number four. The next was the fact that a rookie, Shaquille O’Neal was named player of the week, in his first week in the NBA. Shaq owns franchises in major companies such as Krispy Kreme, Five-Guys, Papa John’s, and Anytime Fitness.

Last but not least is the fact that Shaq was already 6’4 inches by the time he was 10 years old.

But these 7 random facts didn’t even begin to scratch the surface. Facts such as his first job being at Burger King and that he conducted the Boston Orchestra are among only a few facts that show the versatility of Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq shares ‘unbelievable’ facts about his life on his podcast

One of the most common lines Shaq often tells his TNT co-hosts is to “Google me”. The one-liner recently became a segment on his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq. While on the show, co-host Nischelle Turner read out facts the internet said about O’Neal, and the big man either confirmed the same or dispelled the rumor to be fake.

Shaq confirmed many facts to be true such as the fact that he was 6’4 inches when he was 10 years old, the fact that he had a degree in film, and the fact that he also conducted the Boston Pops. But the big man did lie about one fact. While being asked about having a directing credit, the big man said ” I have one for directing an episode of My Cousin Skeeter. I won an Emmy for that“.

The big man in fact didnt win an Emmy for his role, but has recently been nominated in the sports personality section for the year 2022-23.