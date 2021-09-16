“’Mask off’ means you stop being something you’re not and stop lying to yourself”: Kyrie Irving clarifies his controversial Tweet has nothing do with the Covid-19 pandemic

Kyrie Irving isn’t your typical NBA athlete, believing in some of the eccentricies in our world (Illuminati confirmed), and his recent Tweet made headlines for similar reasons.

Irving uses his social media platforms very frequently, just as a mode to communicate his thoughts and lessons on life in terms of what he believes is important.

About 13 hours ago, Kyrie Tweeted something that had many NBA fans shaking their heads given the current situation we’re in with the Covid-19 pandemic.

My mask is off. Now take yours off. No fear. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 15, 2021

Yeah, you can see where the problems may start to arise given that the mask is currently the best defense mechanism against the deadly virus, but the Nets star did clarify that his Tweet had nothing to do with the pandemic itself.

Kyrie Irving Clarifies His Tweet Has To Do With Being Yourself And Not About Covid-19

Irving may not always be a man of science, believing in the flat-Earth theory among other things, but he certainly recognizes the importance of masking up in the current day.

However, when fans saw his Tweet, they, understandably, thought that he was trying to preach an unsafe practice, and took to the comments to call him out.

*I’m a healthcare worker* No fear = no protection for at risk groups. It’s not your own self to care for by wearing a mask. It’s those that we can help prevent getting sick and potentially dying from COVID. It’s not about you, or me, it’s about those that can get hurt by COVID — Chase Eastman (@Literally_Chase) September 15, 2021

please don’t listen to the athlete who has just about the worst track record with facts and science — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) September 15, 2021

Kyrie did come back with another Tweet to say that his intentions weren’t to encourage people not to wear masks, at least not in the literal sense. His Tweet was a metaphor for the masks that people put on sometimes to hide who they truly are, either to appeal to others around them, or to be someone they’re not for advantageous reasons.

You stop being something you’re not and stop lying to yourself. It’s the moment you discover the real you and can walk around with NO FEAR in a society that shows a lot of the masks people wear to hide who they truly are. *nothing COVID rule related!! Relax 🤞🏾 — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) September 15, 2021

However, some people were quick to note that even if the entire ordeal was a metaphor, the timing of the Tweet given the conditions we’re in was ill-fated, and Irving should have known what he was doing.

Metafor or not, words are carefully chosen. Timing is everything. Say what you will but these words were loaded with meaning. — ..:: Brian ::.. (@sfobrian) September 15, 2021

A lot of people saying it’s a metaphor but even if so it’s tone deaf given the times we’re in. — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) September 15, 2021

