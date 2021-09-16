Basketball

“’Mask off’ means you stop being something you’re not and stop lying to yourself”: Kyrie Irving clarifies his controversial Tweet has nothing do with the Covid-19 pandemic

Kyrie Irving
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Shaqtin' A Fool was slowly chipping at my reputation": 3x NBA Champion JaVale McGee opens up about the impact the segment had on his career, and calling out Shaquille O'Neal
Next Article
"Lonzo Ball's Bulls will make more noise than the Knicks!": Shaquille O'Neal hilariously leaves Stephen A Smith aghast with his statement on First Take
Latest Posts