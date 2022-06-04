“Any one of them. Any weight. Any where” – Conor McGregor responds to a fan who claims his yacht holiday will jeopardize his UFC return

Conor McGregor recently denied a fan’s suggestion that his boat vacation would impact his UFC return.

MMASqualayee, a Twitter account, commented that the Irishman was having a great time on his superyacht as the rest of the lightweight division toiled away. The Twitter user captioned a photo of ‘The Notorious’ aboard his yacht:

“While Conor is on a yacht everyone in the lightweight division is training. Keep that in mind when he returns to the UFC.”

While Conor is on a yacht everyone in the lightweight division is training. Keep that in mind when he returns to the UFC. pic.twitter.com/Sq2sYxVfhG — SqualayMMA (@MMASqualayeee) June 1, 2022

The Irishman, who is always clever with words, said his shoulders resembled cannon balls. McGregor is also eager to prove it against any fighter, regardless of weight class. The former UFC two-time champion wrote:

“Absolute Cannon ball shoulders, step in the pocket and find out. Any one of them, Any weight. Any where.”

Absolute Cannon ball shoulders, step in the pocket and find out. Any one of them, Any weight. Any where. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 1, 2022

While McGregor has returned to sparring, he has also been seen riding his boat very frequently in recent times. The 63-foot-long behemoth from Lamborghini dubbed the ‘Supercar of the Seas’ cost ‘Notorious’ a stunning $3.6 million.

Conor McGregor’s trip to Monaco for the Monaco Grand Prix

Conor McGregor took his superyacht for a long ride immediately after receiving it. After spending the previous week in Cannes, where he was seen partying with popstar Kylie Minogue, ‘The Notorious’ has now moored his Lamborghini in Monaco.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Last week, the Irishman posted on Instagram:

“Pulling into Monaco for the @f1 Grand Prix! A dream come true for me”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

McGregor was spotted with F1 personalities such as Eddie Jordan, a former motorsport team owner and current lead analyst for BBC F1 coverage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

The Irishman was also seen with Haas driver Mick Schumacher, the son of great Michael Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher 🤝 Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/gdNEkiGduL — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 28, 2022

Haas also released video clips of McGregor cheering on the team.

There’s a storm brewing for tomorrow, you heard it here first! ⛈️#HaasF1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/YPQXXkcndQ — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) May 28, 2022

Due to a bizarre injury acquired during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action for nearly a year.

The Irishman has visibly gained weight and is currently irritated by any commission. McGregor’s homecoming is still unknown, with the former double champ considering a weight cut to 170 pounds.

Also Read: Chael Sonnen discusses why the presence of a jury was critical in Johnny Depp winning