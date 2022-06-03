Amber Heard did nothing unconstitutional – Chael Sonnen discusses why the presence of a jury was critical in Johnny Depp winning

Chael Sonnen said that he was always Team Amber Heard after Johnny Depp recieved his defamation trial victory.

A Virginia jury concluded that Heard defamed her ex-husband Depp after a six-week trial that was highly anticipated. In several areas of her counter-suit, the jury also ruled in her favour.

But, in the end, the Pirates of the Caribbean star emerged victorious as the decision granted him $15 million in damages from Heard. In contrast, the actress was only given $2 million in compensatory damages.

The MMA world’s resident hot-take artist, on the other hand, had something to say about the judgment. According to the former UFC fighter, heard was entirely within her rights to make her domestic abuse charges.

During a recent episode of his YouTube show Bad Guys Inc., the former three-time UFC title challenger said:

“What I share with you that I do think people are happy with this outcome as a broad stroke, it’s why I predicted that Johnny was going to win. Becasue don’t forget, if you’re in front of a judge who understands the law, there was not one single – and you can go through it line by line – there was not one single thing that Heard did that was not protected by the constitution. There was no crime there!”

Sonnen went on to say that Depp only won because he was more popular with the general people. He also disagreed with his friend Joe Rogan, who believed that Heard was lying in the stands.

Chael Sonnen and other UFC fighters react to the defamation trial decision in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard

The defamation trial of stars and former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has captivated audiences worldwide. It has been the biggest courtroom drama in recent weeks, with dramatic evidence and testimony revealing the former Hollywood couple’s breakup.

Now that it’s over, UFC fighters have spoken about the recent judgement in the Depp vs Heard defamation trial. Here’s how the professionals reacted:

Chael Sonnen took to Twitter moments before uploading a full-length video to express his immediate response. ‘The American Gangster’ tweeted, comparing the trial to a UFC fight:

Similarly, featherweight Billy Quarantillo praised Depp’s legal team for effectively dominating the trial. Meanwhile, Casey O’Neill and Megan Anderson responded with Pirates of the Caribbean gifs on Twitter.