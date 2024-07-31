“Anything for You Daddy”: Conor McGregor’s Fiancee Dee Devlin Agrees to Treat Him With a Lavish Diamond Gift

UFC star Conor McGregor doesn’t shy away from flaunting his wealth. The Irishman’s inspiring journey saw him go from collecting welfare checks to being one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. This even allows him to provide an extremely luxurious lifestyle for his family. However, this time, it was the 36-year-old’s time to get spoiled as his fiancee agreed to treat him to an incredible gift.

The Irish star recently took to Instagram to share a photo with his fiancee Dee Devlin. In it, McGregor was seen holding up a magazine with pictures of a few rings covered in diamonds. While Devlin’s finger was seen pointing at one of the rings, the caption read, “My baby, for me ?”

Well, Devlin did not waste any time in replying, as she commented,

“Anything for you daddy.”

‘The Notorious’ has had the same staff and team backing him since day one. However, perhaps no one has been as familiar with the ups and downs of his career as Devlin. The duo have been together for the better part of two decades standing side by side, as the Irishman navigated the challenges of being a professional fighter.

Interestingly, the duo did get engaged in 2020, although they are yet to be married. Earlier this year, during the promotions for his movie ‘Roadhouse’, McGregor claimed in an interview that he wanted to get married as soon as possible. The Irishman stated that he was ready and that they were just looking for the perfect venue before finalizing a date. However, now that he has a fight coming up, the wedding might get pushed further back.

Will Conor McGregor return to the UFC in 2024?



When McGregor withdrew from his bout at UFC 303, he claimed he had suffered a fracture in his toe. However, the severity of the fracture or the time taken for recovery was never mentioned. Therefore it was quite hard to speculate if the Irishman would return this year.

However, on several occasions, the 36-year-old has stated that he wants to return to the Octagon in 2024. In a reply to one of Chandler’s tweets, McGregor claimed that he had spoken to Dana White and that the promotion might be looking at the year-end PPV card in Las Vegas as his return date.

That being said, McGregor has just two fights left on his UFC contract, and it will be interesting to see which route he takes next.