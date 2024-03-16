Conor McGregor ‘Set to Get Married’ to Longtime Lady ‘Dee Devlin’ After 15 Years Together and 4 Children

There have been several people who have contributed greatly to the success Conor McGregor has achieved both inside and outside the ring. However, the chief among them is his long-time partner, Dee Devlin. The couple have been together for the better part of two decades now. Devlin was with him when he was a fighter, surviving on welfare cheques up until being the highest-paid athlete in the world. Ahead of his Hollywood debut now, McGregor doubled down on the importance of Dee Devlin in his life and announced his marriage.

McGregor is set to make his Hollywood debut in a few days alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the movie ‘Roadhouse’. Recently, to talk about the movie, McGregor appeared in an interview with Good Morning Britain. During their talk, he shared his thoughts on his coming up and becoming successful together with his fiancée. Surprisingly, he also announced his marriage. McGregor said,

“On the climb, we came up with nothing. My lady is my long-time lady. We’re set to get married soon. We’re just trying to find the location. I am ready to go, I just want to get the location right.”

In the interview, McGregor shed light on the decision-making process for his wedding as well. He stated that he and his wife were confused about a few options right now. ‘The Notorious’ stated that the couple is weighing options between a small and intimate ceremony or a large extravagant ceremony.

The former champion also stated that he did not want to have any regrets about the option they chose, so he and his wife are taking the time to carefully weigh out the pros and cons of each option before committing to a decision. McGregor also said that he would not spare any costs if they decided to have a grand wedding.

More about: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin’s relationship

‘The Notorious’ and his fiancée met in 2008 when McGregor was just a 19-year-old dreaming of becoming a world champion. Since then, the couple has been through multiple ups and downs.

Devlin was a huge part of his camp early on, helping him with nutrition and recovery before he could afford to hire professionals for the same. The couple got engaged in August 2020 after dating for 12 years.

McGregor and Devlin also have four children together at the moment, Conor McGregor Jr, Croia, and Rian. The couple welcomed their fourth child ‘Mack’ on November 30th, 2023.